AVON PARK — South Florida State College is excited to join forces with the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) for a new workforce education initiative aimed at raising awareness of short-term career and technical education programs. Get There is a campaign to position career and technical education as a solution to workforce needs. The Get There campaign highlights the key benefits of the programs available locally in Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties, and to all Floridians statewide.
“SFSC is proud to join 75 institutions throughout Florida and the Department of Education to help our residents get jobs or advance in their careers with new skills,” said Dr. Thomas Leitzel, president of SFSC. “We want to ensure Floridians know the college is here to offer them a quality education that will serve them for years to come.”
Career and technical education, often referred to as “CTE,” serves as a critical component in preparing individuals for occupations important to Florida’s economic development. Program offerings are organized into 17 career paths and are geared toward middle school, high school, district technical school, and Florida College System students throughout the state.
“Get There accelerates student success, preparing them for their future and ensuring a talented workforce,” said Kathy Hebda, chancellor of the Florida College System. “With 28 state colleges and 48 technical colleges and centers spanning the state, there is a program for everyone. Whether you’ve recently experienced job loss, graduated high school or are simply looking for a career change or opportunity to stack your credentials into a degree – we want to help you Get There.”
Students can enroll in an in-demand, high-quality workforce program, move quickly, and gain critical skills needed in the Heartland’s essential and emerging industries. At SFSC, 17 rapid credential programs are available: Automation, Automotive Service Technology, Carpentry/Roofing, CNC Machinist/Fabricator, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), Correctional Officer, Electrical, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Engineering Technology Support Specialist, Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Landscape and Horticulture Professional, Lean Manufacturing, Nursing Assistant, Phlebotomy, Real Estate and Welding.
“Career and technical education matters more than ever,” said Henry Mack, chancellor for Career, Technical and Adult Education. “Get There raises awareness about CTE and helps everyone envision the power of a workforce training opportunity for professional and personal wellbeing. By connecting students to high value credentials at our state colleges, we will be sure to reach our goal of becoming No. 1 in workforce education by 2030.”
At GetThereFL.com, Floridians can learn more about CTE and workforce training programs available at state and technical colleges, align their interests with a career path, and connect with their local institution to enroll.
For more information about the 17 programs that can be completed in a short amount of time at SFSC, visit southflorida.edu/rapid-credentialing or contact Tom Bohan, college recruiter at 863-784-7447.