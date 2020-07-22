SEBRING – Thomas Anthony Collier, 29, of Sebring, was arrested by Sebring Police Department officers on Sunday afternoon. He is facing charges of false imprisonment of an adult and domestic battery. Collier is in the Highlands County Jail on $25,000 bond.
According to the SPD arrest report, an SPD officer arrived to a delayed battery complaint. The report shows Collier and the victim had a verbal altercation over alcohol. The victim said Collier hit her several times with a closed fist and “slammed” the victim’s head into a cement wall in the residence.
The victim did not have a phone to call for help but told the officer she tried to leave. Collier allegedly stopped her and would not let her leave. The victim said Collier attempted to tie her hands and feet but was unable to because she resisted.
After sleeping, the argument and violence continued, according to the victim. Collier allegedly slammed the victim’s head but she eventually was able to get out and find help.
The officer noted in the report “several large bumps” on the victim’s head and bruises to the head and face that are consistent with battery.