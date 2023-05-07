Collymore competency remains in question, lawyers says

Though a mental health expert has determined Dyshaun Collymore is competent to stand trial, his lawyer on Wednesday asked a judge for more time to obtain a second opinion.
Collymore is charged with violation of probation based on a 2017 murder to which he pled guilty; his violation of probation hearing has been postponed for months as lawyers iron out his mental state.
Donna Mae Peterson, Collymore’s lawyer, asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to set Collymore for the next competency hearing in June.
“We can have three expert opinions on whether a defendant is competent,” Peterson told the Highlands News-Sun Wednesday. “I want to make sure he’s OK for trial.”
The competency report, copies of which will be given to the judge, defense lawyers and prosecutors, will not be made public.
Before the court can try Collymore (or any defendant) he must be able to understand the court proceedings that will determine his fate.
The defendant must be able to appreciate the charges or accusations against him; the range and possibilities of penalties, manifest appropriate courtroom behavior, testify relevantly, and meet other tests.
If Collymore is found guilty of violating his probation, he can be sentenced for a 2017 murder to which he pled guilty. Collymore and his co-defendant, Marquay Desawn Rockmore, pled no contest to the December 2017 killing of Kyle Matthew Arjona in Sebring.
It’s been a long journey for Collymore as well as the family of the young man he murdered.
A lack of willing witnesses led Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo to offer Rockmore a dozen years of probation and Collymore a decade of probation, during which they were to stay away from drugs and guns and not commit new crimes. Their guilty pleas remained on the record, making them responsible for Arjona’s death.
Rockmore was the first to violate his probation, which led Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to sentence the 26-year-old to 45 years in prison.
Castillo said Collymore was next to break his probation.
St. Lucie County court records show Collymore was convicted in 2019 of possessing the stimulant MDPV, for introducing contraband into a detention facility, and for giving a false name to police, which could make him eligible for sentencing in Highlands County for the 2017 murder.
Castillo brought Collymore back to Highlands County Jail, where he has remained. Once Peterson stipulates he’s competent to stand trial or a judge declares him so, Castillo can hold the violation of probation hearing.
If a judge or jury determines Collymore violated his probation, Castillo will suggest a sentence equal to or longer than, the one handed Rockmore.
When Rockmore was sentenced Castillo promised Kyle’s family members that he would bring Collymore to justice in Highlands County.