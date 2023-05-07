Collymore competency remains in question, lawyers says

Though a mental health expert has determined Dyshaun Collymore is competent to stand trial, his lawyer on Wednesday asked a judge for more time to obtain a second opinion.

Collymore is charged with violation of probation based on a 2017 murder to which he pled guilty; his violation of probation hearing has been postponed for months as lawyers iron out his mental state.

