SEBRING — Dyshaun Collymore is now competent to proceed toward his December violation of probation hearing.
Collymore’s lawyer told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in July that Collymore, 22, was deteriorating as he sat in Highlands County Jail awaiting his violation of probation hearing. Estrada ordered a psychological evaluation; the psychologist appointed to evaluate him, Dr. Tracy Hartig, declared Collymore competent on Oct. 10.
Estrada has set Dec. 20 for Collymore’s next possible violation of probation hearing. If Estrada agrees that Collymore, who pleaded no contest to drug charges in another county, broke his probation agreement to not have drugs or guns in his possession, Collymore will face life in prison.
That’s because Marquay Desawn Rockmore, Collymore’s codefendant in the December 2017 killing of Kyle Matthew Arjona, also broke his plea deal when he was arrested with guns and drugs in the car he was in. Estrada sentenced Rockmore to 45 years for violating his probation.
Immediately after Rockmore’s sentencing, Prosecutor Richard Castillo promised the victim’s family that he would bring Collymore back for sentencing after Collymore’s St. Lucie County arrest. Lack of witnesses led prosecutors to offer the men a deal for the Arjona killing: plead guilty and be released for time served. However, if they were to commit another crime, they could be sentenced for the murder.