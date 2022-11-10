SEBRING — Dyshaun Collymore is now competent to proceed toward his December violation of probation hearing.

Collymore’s lawyer told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in July that Collymore, 22, was deteriorating as he sat in Highlands County Jail awaiting his violation of probation hearing. Estrada ordered a psychological evaluation; the psychologist appointed to evaluate him, Dr. Tracy Hartig, declared Collymore competent on Oct. 10.

