SEBRING — Prosecutor Richard Castillo asked the court for a fresh set of fingerprints from{/span}{span} Dyshaun Q. Collymore on Tuesday, and Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada quickly agreed to the motion.
When Estrada ordered Collymore, who was standing in front of a camera at the jail, to submit fingerprints from the deputy behind him, the admitted killer of Kyle Mathew Arjona refused.
Is there a reason you have to take my fingerprints again?” Collymore asked the judge over the virtual platform. “What I’m saying is … do I have to? I don’t have to, I can refuse that …” he told Estrada.
Actually, defendants have to do what courts order them to do, including providing a fresh set of fingerprints. Estrada asked Collymore’s lawyer, Rhonda Whittaker, to explain to Collymore that he was required to follow the order.
“Mr. Collymore, unfortunately this is now a court order …” she said to Collymore on the screen.
““I’m not taking no fingerprints, whether you all like it or not,” Collymore continued, standing firm.
Estrada asked him again: “Mr. Collymore, are you defying the court’s order?”
“You understand you can be held in contempt of court, which could be considered another violation of probation which makes matters worse?”
“You talk about making matters even worse, why do I have to give my fingerprints now for something that happened almost [four years ago]?” Collymore shot back. Estrada then asked Whittaker to explain to Collymore what a contempt charge could bring.
“(Expletive) Miss Whitaker,” Collymore shot back. “I’m not taking no fingerprints again.”
With that Estrada sentenced Collymore to another 179 days in jail and a $100 fine.”
That is not the end of it, however. Castillo told Estrada he would write a motion for later in the month to use Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies to take Collymore’s fingerprints. He admits that he’ll have to research case law because fingerprints are not a simple matter in Florida.
That is unlikely to assuage Collymore, who is facing life for killing Arjona.
Castillo is trying Collymore for breaking the agreement he made when he pleaded guilty in 2018 to killing Arjona. His co-defendant in that case,{/span} {span}Marquay Desawn Rockmore, {/span}{span}also pleaded guilty but subsequently broke his probation agreement. Estrada sentenced him to 45 years in state prison.
Likewise, Collymore broke his probation agreement when he was arrested and pleaded guilty in St. Lucie County for possessing the stimulant MDPV, for introducing contraband into a detention facility, and for giving a false name to police.{
Castillo wants fresh prints from Collymore to substantiate that Collymore is the same man who pleaded guilty to those charges in St. Lucie County.
“Remember the conviction he had in St. Lucie?” Castillo told the Highlands News-Sun. “I want to compare the fingerprints on those conviction documents to his fresh ones so that I can prove to the judge he violated the law.”
Refusing to be fingerprinted is also a breach of Collymore’s probation.
“On top of all that, he’s now just added another condition to his violation of probation,” Castillo said.
Collymore’s next court date is Nov. 30, at which time Castillo hopes to have a motion that asks sheriff’s deputies to force the defendant to submit to fingerprinting.