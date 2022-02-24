SEBRING — Dyshaun Quantray Collymore, who faces life in prison for the killing of a young man a week before Christmas 2017, got a new lawyer in Highlands County last week.
Curtis Riddle, Esq., is the Avon Park resident’s ninth lawyer in five years.
Riddle, of Bartow, practices civil and criminal law, trusts, and federal appellate cases, according to his advertising.
Collymore has used a combination of private lawyers and public defenders in the years since his arrest.
His first lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Robert H. Gray withdrew in February 2018; the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civic Regional Counsel’s Office took Collymore on as a client in March 2018, naming Derek Christian as Collymore’s lawyer until he withdrew some months later.
That led private attorney Alison Kerestes, Esq., to take on the accused murderer’s case in Highlands County. She got him a plea deal in September 2018 that reduced the killing to manslaughter and got him released on 12years of probation.
The case was reopened three years later after Collymore got caught with drugs and in Port St. Lucie – a direct violation of his probation.
He was arrested and found guilty of bringing drugs into a detention facility, possession of MDPV, and giving a false name to police in St. Lucie County. While in jail, he was represented by C. Schaefer, then the Office of Regional Counsel again, and then a defense lawyer named Lizet Dominguez.
He was brought back to Highlands County on a violation of probation charge in November 2021. 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig and Rhonda Whittaker of the public defender’s office took him on again at that point.
Whittaker, citing conflict of interest, withdrew on Feb. 14. She was replaced by the Regional Conflict Office two days later, but that office suddenly withdrew the day after that.
Then, on Feb. 21, Collymore hired Riddle to represent him.
Collymore’s next court appearance is March 29.