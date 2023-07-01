Highlands County felony court will hold competency review hearings for more than 60 defendants – including two accused of homicide – when it resumes work on July 5.
A day is set aside for the competency docket, during which judges hear from lawyers concerned about the mental health of their clients.
When lawyers observe possible symptoms of mental illness in their clients, they ask the court to appoint a mental health expert to assess the client’s mental and emotional health. The psychologist or psychiatrist is required to provide a report on their findings, which judges review out of sight of the public.
Dyshaun Quantray Collymore
Dyshaun Quantray Collymore is among the defendants on Wednesday’s competency docket.
Collymore, 23, shot Kyle Mathew Arjona to death around Christmas 2017. He and his co-defendant, Marquay Desawn Rockmore, pled guilty to manslaughter and were given probation.
Rockmore violated his probation and got 45 years in prison. Highlands County prosecutors say Collymore also violated his probation, but his competency was questioned before Prosecutor Richard Castillo could hold an evidentiary hearing on Collymore’s violation of probation charge.
Though a mental health expert in October 2020 determined Collymore was competent to stand trial, his lawyer asked a judge for more time to obtain a second opinion.
“We can have three expert opinions on whether a defendant is competent,” Peterson told the Highlands News-Sun last Wednesday. “I want to make sure he’s OK for trial.”
Competency hearings were continued in May and June, so Peterson asked for next week’s July competency hearing – during which the second opinion on Collymore’s mental health will be discussed.
Ian Dale Jobson is accused of shooting Anthony Mathison to death in the Kool Runnings Bar at 220 Garrett Road in Avon Park.
Dobson was arrested for the murder in December 2017 and has remained in jail since.
“To the extent without unnecessarily abridging attorney-client confidentiality, counsel states the following … that the defendant may not be competent to proceed,” Jobson’s lawyer, Daniel Hernandez, wrote in his May 2023 motion seeking a mental health expert to evaluate Jobson.
It was not the first time Hernandez requested an evaluation of his client.
In an August 2018 motion for a continuance to Jobson’s trial, Hernandez stated that Jobson was unable to aid in his defense. He had requested a mental evaluation for Jobson the month before and it was granted on July 7, 2022.
Jobson’s competency will be discussed during Wednesday’s hearings.