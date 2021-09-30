SEBRING — Dyshaun Collymore pleaded not guilty Tuesday for violating a probation agreement that once kept him out of jail.
Collymore, who along with Marquay Desawn Rockmore shot down Kyle Matthew Arjona in December 2017, could be sentenced to decades for his role in the killing.
Collymore and Rockmore both plead guilty to Arjona’s killing and were released with time served. Collymore received 10 years probation and Rockmore 12 years. In April 2019, Rockmore was arrested in a car containing a gun and drugs; because that violated his probation, Judge Peter Estrada in June sentenced Rockmore to 45 years for the Arjona killing.
Prosecutors say Collymore’s fate should be the same: Sentenced to decades to state prison for violating his Arjona probation. As in Rockmore’s case, prosecutors don’t have to retry Collymore in the Arjona killing; they need only convince a judge during a hearing that Collymore has broken his plea agreement and can go directly to sentencing.
Collymore, who was arraigned over the virtual court platform from the Highlands County Jail Tuesday, stood quietly as Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told Estrada that he will be ready to argue Collymore’s future on Nov. 2. That will give the prosecutor time to obtain a transcript of Collymore’s February 2020 guilty plea before Judge William Roby in St. Lucie County.
“In that transcript I believe we’ll see where the judge asked him if he understood that pleading guilty in St. Lucie County would violate his probation in Highlands County,” Castillo said. “He can’t say ‘I wouldn’t have pleaded guilty if I knew it would violate my probation.’”
St. Lucie County court records show Collymore pleaded guilty to possessing the stimulant MDPV, for introducing contraband into a detention facility, and for giving a false name to police. Castillo believes that plea is more than enough to show Collymore broke the 10-year probation agreement he signed in Highlands County in 2018.
If Estrada agrees with the evidence, the judge will be free to sentence Collymore for Arjona’s slaying. According to Castillo, Collymore is susceptible to his original Highlands County charges: 30 years for Arjona’s killing; 15 more years for a delinquent in possession of a firearm, ammunition or a concealed weapon; 15 years for possession of cannabis within 1,000 feet of a business; and other charges such as 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon.
“He potentially could get more than 45 years,” Castillo said. “He has a larger, more intensive prior record.”
Howard Dimmig, public defender for the 10th Circuit, won’t allow his assistant public defenders to discuss cases.
As Castillo and Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker discussed Collymore’s case, the inmate piped up from the jail screen, “Can you tell me what’s going on?” He also told Estrada, “I’m getting a paid attorney this week,” rather than relying on a public defender.
“That’s fine,” Whittaker told Collymore. “Until then, I’m your lawyer.”