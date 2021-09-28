SEBRING — Dyshaun Collymore, who along with Marquay Desawn Rockmore, shot down Kyle Matthew Arjona in December 2017, is finally back in Highlands County Jail.
Collymore is scheduled to be arraigned on a violation of probation charge today at 1:15 p.m. in Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada’s courtroom.
Estrada will hear an update on Collymore’s status from his defense lawyer and possible motions from Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo. The Sheriff’s Office Jail sheet shows Collymore also has a Nov. 2 court date in Estrada’s court room.
Lack of witnesses led prosecutors to offer the then-teens a deal: plead guilty and be released for time served. However, if they were to commit a serious crime, they could be sentenced for the murder. Rockmore received 10 years probation, Collymore received 12 years probation, and the two were released.
In April 2019, Rockmore was arrested in a car containing a gun and drugs; because that violated his probation, Estrada in June sentenced Rockmore to 45 years for the Arjona killing.
St. Lucie County court records show Collymore was convicted in 2019 of possessing the stimulant MDPV, for introducing contraband into a detention facility, and for giving a false name to police, which make him eligible for sentencing for breaking his probation.
His violation of probation charges include manslaughter with a firearm, possession of a firearm, ammunition, or concealed weapon by a delinquent felon, possession of cannabis, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent felon.
He, too, faces up to 45 years in prison for the Arjona killing.