SEBRING — Now that Dyshaun Collymore has apparently broken probation, prosecutors hope to send him back to prison for decades.
Marquay Desawn Rockmore, Collymore’s codefendant in the December 2017 killing of Kyle Matthew Arjona, also broke his plea deal when he got arrested. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced Rockmore to 45 years.
Immediately after Rockmore’s sentencing, Prosecutor Richard Castillo promised the victim’s family that he would bring Collymore back for sentencing after he was arrested and jailed in another Florida county. Lack of witnesses led prosecutors to offer the men a deal: plead guilty and be released for time served. However, if they were to commit a serious crime, they could be sentenced for the murder.
Rockmore went first after being pulled over in a car containing a gun and drugs.
On Wednesday, Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz asked Estrada to sign a transport order to bring Collymore to Highlands County from Florida State Prison, aka, Raiford Prison, in Bradford County.
“Occasionally the county that is last holding an inmate transfers them to prison prior to the conclusion of other pending matters within other counties,” Kromholz said. “When this occurs, we need to do a transport order from the prison to our jail.”
St. Lucie County court records show Collymore was convicted in 2019 of possessing the stimulant MDPV, for introducing contraband into a detention facility, and for giving a false name to police, which make him eligible for sentencing for the 2017 murder. He was subsequently transferred to Bradford County.
Collymore need not be retried for the murder, Kromholz said. Estrada will determine whether Collymore broke probation, which requires him to be drug- and gun-free for 12 years. If Estrada determines that, he will either set a sentencing date or sentence Collymore there.
“I submitted the transport order to the judge after court yesterday,” Kromholz said.
“When Mr. Collymore is returned, the probation violation will be addressed. This is not for trial.”
Jail transfers are taking less time, Kromholz said.
“COVID-19 had slowed transportation of inmates throughout the state initially. At this time, the transportation process appears to be running adequately.”
Castillo has been pursuing these two men, working closely with the victim’s family, for some time.
Castillo put it this way to the Arjona Family during the emotional meeting after Rockmore was sent away in July: “Rockmore’s sentence lays a good table for the judge to do the same to the codefendant.”