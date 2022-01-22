SEBRING — Zasha Lee Colon, 45, of Sebring was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Monday night. She is facing two charges of vehicular homicide; two counts of DUI, unlawful blood alcohol level with property damage; two counts of homicide, negligent manslaughter, DUI causing the death of a human; and three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury. Colon is in the Highlands County Jail with a $385,000 bond.
According to the FHP arrest report provided to the Highlands News-Sun, a trooper was called at about 10:03 p.m. regarding a head-on crash with serious injuries and two fatalities at Sebring Parkway south of Youth Care Lane. The crash took place just after 9:30 p.m. The troopers arrived at the scene at midnight on Jan. 18.
The crash involved a white 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2016 Nissan Sentra. The driver of the Tahoe SUV would later be identified as Colon. One of the troopers observed “signs of impairment” from Colon, the report shows. Colon voluntarily gave troopers a blood sample.
The reporting trooper stated Colon was driving north in the south lane of Sebring Parkway and the Sentra was traveling south in the southbound lane.
After the initial collision, both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage. The Sentra was on the sidewalk and the outside southbound lane. A Bob’s Barricade sign was hit and damaged, per the report.
The same trooper found the 32-year-old male driver of the Sentra and a 4-year-old female passenger in the backseat deceased. They were pronounced dead at the scene by Highlands County Fire Rescue EMTs. Three other passengers in the Sentra were flown out for care of serious injuries.
The report goes on to describe some of the crime scene investigation.
The trooper wrote Colon was in the back of a patrol car when he noticed the smell of alcohol on her, bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech. Colon was barefoot and she seemed confused as she walked through the crash scene with the trooper, he noted.
Colon allegedly said she was coming from her sister-in-law’s house and needed an ingredient for soup. The trooper said she was unsteady on her feet.
A witness said Colon was the driver of the SUV and climbed out a window after the crash. He identified Colon by her attire of a Bud Light sweatshirt. Another witness corroborated the first witness statements.
The trooper did a field sobriety test. The trooper would take Colon to the jail at 1:20 a.m. for a breathalyzer, which she blew a .106 and a second sample was .115. The legal limit for alcohol is 0.08.
FHP was unable to provide an update on the condition of the adult female or other two children passengers in the Sentra.
Colon is scheduled to be in court Feb. 21.