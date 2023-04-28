SEBRING – Zasha Colon, charged with killing 4-year-old Angelica Hernandez and 32-year-old Miguel Medina Cruz in a January 2022 drunk driving crash, was back in court Wednesday – again arguing that she hadn’t smoked marijuana against court order.

It was the second such bond hearing for Colon, who was ordered at her first appearance not to drink alcohol, smoke marijuana, or take illicit drugs. That’s because Colon, who exited her vehicle through the driver’s window after the crash, had a blood alcohol level of .115, according to Florida Highway Patrol homicide investigator C.P. Slowick. She also tested positive for marijuana.

