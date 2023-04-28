SEBRING – Zasha Colon, charged with killing 4-year-old Angelica Hernandez and 32-year-old Miguel Medina Cruz in a January 2022 drunk driving crash, was back in court Wednesday – again arguing that she hadn’t smoked marijuana against court order.
It was the second such bond hearing for Colon, who was ordered at her first appearance not to drink alcohol, smoke marijuana, or take illicit drugs. That’s because Colon, who exited her vehicle through the driver’s window after the crash, had a blood alcohol level of .115, according to Florida Highway Patrol homicide investigator C.P. Slowick. She also tested positive for marijuana.
Colon, whose husband sold their house in March 2022 to meet her initial $285,000 bond, subsequently tested positive for cannabis on June 6, June 30, July 13, July 26, and Aug. 24, Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden Wednesday.
Colon was rearrested in December 2022 and brought before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada. When Estrada confronted her about her positive marijuana tests, Colon explained that she suffered from anxiety stemming from her legal troubles. She told the judge she had obtained a medical marijuana card that allowed her to smoke the substance, which calms her.
Though she received a marijuana card on Dec. 6, Colon also admitted she hadn’t informed the doctor that she was not allowed to take marijuana.
Tracey Kagan, Colon’s lawyer, told Estrada that Colon had ingested CBD, an active ingredient in cannabis that is derived from the hemp plant. CBD does not provide a high and is not addictive, according to literature on CBD. According to Medical News Today, however, CBD products can contain as much as .3% THC.
Estrada, unimpressed, told Colon the medical marijuana card does not override his orders. He then increased her bond from $285,000 to $340,000. She has remained in jail since December, unable to make the higher bond.
Colon was back in court Wednesday in an attempt to convince Cowden to give her the lower bond. Kagan asked Cowden to reinstate her client’s bond to $240,000 – which would allow her to be released.
Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo – apparently frustrated that Colon was back in court arguing that she hadn’t smoked marijuana, but a vape pen that she bought legally at a local smoke shop – asked Colon why she was repeating the December bond hearing.
“Do you remember when you were arrested for violating pretrial release?” Castillo asked Colon. “You told Judge Estrada the same thing.”
Colon argued that drug counselors had given her permission to obtain a marijuana card, that it somehow overrode Estrada’s order not to ingest marijuana while she was on pretrial release.
“I could not explain (to Estrada) where I got the (vape) pens from,” Colon said. “I wasn’t able to explain that Tri-County (Human Services) knew. I showed them the pen. Tri County said to get a marijuana card.” Tri-County Human Services is a private, nonprofit that provides mental health and substance abuse counseling. They cannot discuss private medical information.
When Castillo named the dates Colon tested positive for marijuana, she retorted, “The vape pen I smoked. I didn’t smoke marijuana, I smoked a vape pen. No marijuana, no marijuana.”
Nevertheless, Castillo told Cowden that a marijuana card does not override a court order to not ingest marijuana. He asked Cowden to keep Colon’s bond at $340,000.
Cowden, pointing out that Estrada had clearly written in his pretrial release order that Colon was to refrain from drugs and alcohol, denied Colon’s request for a lower bond. Colon was returned to her cell.
Members of the Hernandez Family were in court because they thought Colon was preparing to change her plea. A clerical error led the occasion to be marked as a plea hearing on the court docket, Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said.
The Hernandez Family instead watched Colon ask for a lower bond.
“I swear, I thought she was just going to give it up already,” Stephanie Hernandez said. “We’ve already been here a year (since the crash). There is no way for this to keep going.”
Hernandez was glad Colon was not getting a lower bond, however.
“I’m glad she’s going to stay in jail,” she said.