SWAC Championship Football

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders surveys his players during warmups prior to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Southern University, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State won 43-24.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS/AP PHOTO

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football.

The deal was announced Saturday night by CU athletic director Rick George.

