With the breezy weekends we had been having it just made sense to go hiking. I strolled along a raised pathway snaking through the wetland area adjacent to a large lake, ever watchful for the huge alligators one sometimes encounters. Continually peeking through the overgrown vegetation on the wetland side I saw not reptiles, but the beauties of spring popping up intermittently.
I’ve always been amazed by how many of our Florida native flowers are shades of purple. One of my favorite colors, perhaps I’m prejudiced to seeing what I prefer? While there are yellows, orange, and reds also prevalent, see if you notice just how many flowers come in the shades of lilac, magenta and purple.
Pickerel weed stalks were dotted with purple flowers. Lilac-hued thistles poked through softer brush as butterflies flitted about seeking nectar from both. Nestled in the wetter sections of the trail, I quickly spotted what always brings the best memories to me. The Iris versicolor, or “blue flag iris,” had begun blooming.
As a child the woods were my playground. Far from citified life, there were no indoor gyms or summer camp experiences for this gal. Instead, I roamed the dirt and gravel roads of our development with other similarly free ranging children. When the summer temperatures soared, we road bikes over chip and tar roads, popping oozing tar bubbles and flinging the sticky goo all over our lower legs.
On a shale road, we discovered a patch of raspberries. We’d carefully detach the dusty berries from their picky stems, spitting on them to “clean” the pinkish dust off them before tossing the tart delights into our mouths. At the bottom of that roadway was entry into the swamp. We’d ditch our bikes and travel a well-worn path deep into the darkened woods until we reached the place where the water flowed like a small stream.
It was here that the edges were lined with blue flag iris. More beautiful than the flowers my mother grew, I’d pick one to bring her as a present. It took quite some time before I could figure out how she knew we’d gone into the swamp. My gift, the give-a-away of my former whereabouts.
The path also traveled to the spillway where the large manmade lake of our community overflowed into a creek that emptied into this swampy realm. I shudder now to recall how we’d walk across the span of the flow, pretending we were tightrope walkers at Niagara Falls. That none of us were ever knocked over in the water’s gush and dropped into the catchment below is quite remarkable.
The freedoms we enjoyed as children are no longer for this next generation but now and then I hear of moms or dads who encourage the free spirit of exploration and outdoor play for their kids or grandchildren. To know some will still sink their bare toes into squishy clay or wade mosquito-bitten legs in clear streams to search for crawdads brings joy to my being. I pray children will always marvel over lightning bugs and find moths with furry puppy faces while enjoying the sensation of cold grass under their feet.