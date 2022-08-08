Colts Football

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) breaks up a pass to wide receiver Keke Coutee (15) during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

WESTFIELD, Ind. — DeForest Buckner always appreciated watching Gus Bradley’s defenses.

It was the scheme Buckner thrived in with San Francisco, the scheme that created Seattle’s “Legion of Boom,” and the scheme that finally led the Raiders back to the playoffs last season.

