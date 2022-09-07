PORTLAND, Ore. — Colton Herta wants at least one more week to himself before he will begin to contemplate his 2023 plans.

He’s got an IndyCar contract with Andretti Autosport and an F1 testing contract with McLaren. But he’s also the subject of intense speculation that AlphaTauri wants him on the F1 grid next season, contingent on Herta receiving an exemption to receive the license needed to compete in the global series.

