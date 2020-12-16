We are still here in spite of Mitch (McConnell) and Lindsey (Graham) and the Donald. The Social Security and Medicare, Medicaid, Workmen's Compensation, minimum wage, unemployment insurance, and the 8.5 million people that now have health insurance added in the last Democratic administration have championed. We are still trying to help the middle class.
For anyone to call anyone else a liar or sinner after the last four years of the bumbling buffoon in the White House, well they must have been under a rock or in a coma.
Tony Teets
Lake Placid