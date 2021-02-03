As a Christian young woman of 34 years with a 7-year-old son, to meet and marry a Christian man was probably impossible … or so I was told.
In the ‘80s, I definitely felt the stigma of divorce deeply and had for seven years.
I not only felt it for me, but especially for my boy who had to live with the consequences of his father leaving us. And, then for my parents who had exemplified before me how a beautiful marriage works.
As my son and I worked through the difficulties together and clung to the Lord, we knew he promised to never leave us or forsake us and that he was the same yesterday, today and forever.
As I reestablished my relationship with Christ … finding my identity in him alone, the peace that passes understanding became like a comforting quilt over our little home.
I had been born once physically as I entered the world. Then when I was 10 years old, I received God’s salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. And so, I was born again spiritually.
Some may scoff at the thought of being born again. But if we look at this gift closely, we will see it wrapped in God’s grace, mercy and love for each person … a spiritual rebirth. For he longs that we will become part of his family … adopted as sons and daughters … through faith in Jesus’ finished work on the cross.
His saving grace makes us new again clothing us in his righteousness and enabling us to live a life pleasing to him. We read in 2 Corinthians 5:17 NLT these words, “This means that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun!”
This is God’s gift to us. Verse 19 says, “For God was in Christ, reconciling the world to himself, no longer counting people’s sins against them…For God made Christ, who never sinned, to be the offering for our sin, so that we could be made right with God through Christ.”
I clung to God’s promises like a lifeline. If it was his plan for me to meet a Christian mate, I would watch and wait.
His word assured me that with God all things are possible. So, I submitted to his will either way and peaceful trust led to a wonderful surprise.
Whatever the outcome would be, I had submitted my heart’s desire the best I knew how to the One who made my heart. Today, I am filled with deep gratitude to the One who was born … so that we can be born again! Selah