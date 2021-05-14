SEBRING — County advisory boards heard a request to change land use and zoning of 13 parcels on Hammock Road to commercial.
Twelve of those parcels front the Hammock Road Trail, a 3.7-mile cycling and hiking path from U.S. 27 to Highlands Hammock State Park that runs along the south side of Hammock Road.
Parkside Village of Sebring LLC, owned by William R. Handley, had a first hearing Tuesday afternoon on a 13-parcel tract, the western-most point of which sits approximately a third of a mile from the entrance to Highlands Hammock State Park.
The application seeks to have the land — a total of three acres — changed from high density residential land use to commercial and rezoned from Residential 3 Flexible Use Development to Business 3.
The application states that the owner wants zoning and land use that would allow the most flexibility for a future commercial development. The application also states that the land would allow a maximum of 65,000 square feet, but does not state the intended use.
Planning staff have recommended the following site-specific restrictions:
- Limiting access from Hammock Road to three driveways, with internal traffic circulation between businesses.
- Landscaping to meet Highlands County Land Development Regulations.
- Making any road improvements necessary at the time of development the responsibility of the developer.
- Dedicating the parcel at 4413 Grass Ave. for parking and/or retention only.
- Setting exterior lighting fixtures to shield adjacent residential property owners from glare or any other negative impact.
Also, the application states that staff recommends a perpetual restrictive easement and Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions, restricting the use of the property to the following uses:
- Any use permitted in a B-1 or B-2 district.
- Retail for plumbing and electrical fixtures.
- Service businesses such as pest control, hand laundry, printing shop, locksmith, barbecue/drive-in restaurant/refreshment stand, plant nursery, taxidermist, veterinarian/animal hospital, crating/packing/shipping service (including fruit), distribution service, or a wholesale magazine agency.
- Commercial recreation activities, such as a nightclub, tavern or bar serving alcoholic beverages on-premises or a theater, aquarium, assembly hall or museum with exhibits.
- Service establishments, such as ambulance service, trade or vocational school.
- Repair or shop, such as awning and canvas maker/repair, carpenter, cabinet/furniture repair, heating, roofing, sheet metal, electrical/plumbing contractor, sign shop or upholstering.
- Light assembly of pre-manufactured products.
- Wholesale, warehouse or storage uses, such as ice or cold storage, plant and frozen food lockers, wholesale establishments or a storage warehouse.
- Residential uses, when accessory to a commercial use and meeting all requirements for such.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda included a request from EMW Associates LLC, presented by Polston Engineering, to change six parcels — totaling 95 acres — on the south side of Lake Josephine Drive and 1.75 miles south of Skipper Road from low-density residential to medium-density residential.
Also, the Mary Lou Levingston Estate, presented by John Sprenkle, requested to change a 9.5-acre parcel approximately a half mile east of Lake Jackson, 1.3 miles north of U.S. 27 and 0.12 miles south of Kenilworth Boulevard — on the east side of Sebring Parkway — from commercial to high-density residential.