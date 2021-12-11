SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners held a regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7. Here are some highlights from the board meeting:
In recognition of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the Board approved two proclamations. One honored veteran William England on his 100th birthday. The second proclamation honored World War II Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Moore.
Commissioners also approved the appointment of Avon Park Councilwoman Brittany McGuire to the Tourism Development Council. The County has openings on several advisory boards and committees. Citizen participation, by way of community input, advice, and/or recommendations regarding matters brought before the Board of County Commissioners for its consideration is important in developing Highlands County’s programs and policies and in providing quality public services to the community.
To see available vacancies, visit highlandsfl.gov/citizen_committees/index.php. Residents are encouraged to apply for the board or committee that interests them.
During the board meeting, a public hearing was held on the redistricting of the Board of County Commissioners’ districts based on the 2020 Census data. Commissioners approved the redistricting measures recommended by staff.
All districts, except District 4, grew in population between the 2010 and the 2020 Census. However, District 3 grew at a disproportionately larger rate.
The population for Districts 1 and 3 is 5.31% and 5.33% larger, respectively, than the “ideal district population” and is outside of the County’s accepted practice of a 5% deviation limit.
At the Nov. 16 board meeting, commissioners directed staff to redraw district boundaries adjusting population from all districts. This scenario is successful in minimally dividing political subdivisions, maintaining neighborhood integrity, and meets the population deviation target of not more than 5%.
Commissioners were presented and approved an agreement between Highlands County and Excavation Point Inc. for the design and construction for the resurfacing of Kenilworth Boulevard from Haywood Taylor Boulevard to Mini Ranch Road.
The project amount is estimated at $1.28 million, there is no fiscal impact to Infrastructure Surtax Fund as the project (18009) was included in the FY 21/22 Adopted Budget approved on Sept. 21. The contractor has 185 days to complete the project; the contract will include a 30-day break in construction in March 2022 to accommodate for the 12 Hours of Sebring event.
During the Special Districts meeting, supervisors directed Road & Bridge staff to move forward with the continuing the Istokpoga Marsh Watershed Improvement District (IMWID) Phase 2 Impoundment Project. Staff was directed to communicate with landowners via certified letter regarding required easements needed for phase 2 of the project, and commissioners asked staff to provide an update by Feb. 1, 2022.
For more information about these matters, visit highlandsfl.gov to view the meeting agendas.