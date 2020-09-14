SEBRING — County commissioners will have a resolution in front of them Tuesday to support the creation of the Southwest-Central Florida Connector.
The resolution supports a route that would send that corridor through portions and Hendry and Glades Counties to then run north through Highlands toward southern Polk County, with interchanges on State Roads 70, 66 and 64.
The resolution, also in favor of the program that would create the corridor, the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) program, also states that the county, its incorporated communities and its special districts supports the improvement of its existing transportation infrastructure network.
Legislative Affairs Grants Coordinator Sydney Armstrong is scheduled to present the resolution, which would have no immediate budget impact.
In the past, the commission has spoken in support of the corridor project in general and in favor of improving road and communication infrastructure, overall.
Also on the agenda for the Board of County Commission is a public hearing on a Large-Scale Plan Amendment for text amendments to the Highlands County 2030 Comprehensive Plan to provide for higher housing density in the county.
To be presented by Planner II Danna Riddell for approval and transmittal to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the proposed amendments would allow higher densities for affordable and workforce housing, address intensity and density requirements throughout various future land use designations, delete redundancies, reflect policy changes and provide clarification.
It’s based on a housing study, finalized in May of 2019, that found a higher density of 16 dwelling units per acre, versus the current 12 units, would be more appealing to investors looking to build multi-family housing in the county.
The Tourist Development Council, represented by Lead Marketer Casey Hartt, and Development Services Director Leah Sauls will ask the county to waive fees and costs on the Highlands County Multi Sports Complex and on Traffic Operation Division’s services, an EMS Unit, and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office traffic control to host the Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) Florida Sebring Cycling Event on Oct. 25.
It is listed as the first upcoming event on GFNY.com.
Fiscal impact, from increased cost and loss of rental revenue, is estimated at $23,601.74.
At the start of the meeting, commissioners will also have a vote to proclaim Sept. 25 as “Disabled American Veterans Day” in Highlands County.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) was founded by World War I veterans on Sept. 25, 1920, was chartered by Congress on June 17, 1932 and is celebrating 100 years of serving veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, and their families, survivors and communities by helping and empowering veterans to lead high quality lives with respect and dignity.
Other agenda items include:
- A Public hearing to change zoning on approximately 3.63 acres at 6404 Old Oak Ave. in Sebring from Mobile Home Subdivision District (M-1) to Mobile Home and Residential Subdivision with a Flexible Unit Development District.
- A public hearing to change zoning two parcels inside Spring Lake Improvement District in Sebring: An approximate 11.32-acre portion of a 43.88-acre parcel, located at 200 Healthy Way, from Agriculture (AU) to Multiple-Family Dwelling Including Motel and Hotel with a Planned Development District (R-3 PD), and an approximate 6.14-acre portion of a 205.55-acre parcel, located at 100 Clubhouse Lane, from Agricultural with a Conditional Use District (AU CU) to Multiple-Family Dwelling Including Motel and Hotel with a Planned Development District (R-3 PD).
- Two hearings to consider land use and zoning changes on 6.3 acres at 140 Holmes Ave. in Lake Placid from Agriculture (AG) to Commercial (C) and from Agricultural District (AU) to Business District (B-3), respectively.
- A request to vacate the public right of way on Lemon Street north of Avon Park, which is now Nucor Drive, serving only the steel plant.
- Years of service recognition for Landfill Operator III Keith Faust, carpenter Jermaine Jackson in the Bridge & Concrete Division of Road & Bridge Department, Emergency Management Manager LaTosha Reiss and Planner I Dana Riddell (5 years); Zoning Official Jo Anne Sawdy (10 years); Mechanic I Douglas Folts of the Maintenance Shop (15 years), and Mechanic II James DePalma of the Maintenance Shop (25 years).