SEBRING — On Tuesday, county commissioners finalized the new assessment and recreation district for Sun ‘N Lakes South in Lake Placid.
The new district will now charge $25 per parcel and issue key cards for the recreation area to anyone in the district boundaries who is current on their assessment.
Previous rates were $35 for buildable lots and $17.50 for non-buildable lots.
It was described, essentially, as a win for all concerned, with all eligible residents having opportunity to have access to Lake Grassy, the county no longer “selling” key cards and the arrangement potentially bringing in $184,000 in the new fiscal year, double the $93,000-$94,000 the key card program had raised this past year.
Highlands County Business Services Director Tanya Cannady said this would help pay for improvements to facilities in the recreation area while making sure that those who use it have paid for their share.
Residents, who had misgivings with the county’s involvement last year, said Tuesday that they were pleased with the work the county had done on their behalf. One in particular, Larry Walker, had been involved with the issue well before it came before the Board of County Commissioners two years ago.
The Board, acting as the Board of Supervisors for the county’s special taxing districts, had to revamp a system that had the county issuing key cards to a recreation area on the lake that certain residents claimed as exclusive to their part of the Sun ‘N Lakes subdivision.
A fence went up at the park in 1995, and the recreation district started selling key cards in 1996. The county took over card sales in 2016, and many had bought cards for 15-20 years.
County administration put a moratorium on selling the cards last fall, and in the meantime had staff work on redefining the recreation area.
County commissioners voted in May to expand the boundaries of the Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Recreation District, with Commissioners Arlene Tuck and Scott Kirouac dissenting.
The widened boundary includes all the lots within the subdivision. The county has since stopped selling cards to people outside the subdivision.
Walker, who expressed great concerns about the key cards last year, joined the praises from other residents for the results.
“You have been wonderful,” Walker told commissioners and county staff. “You understood about being fair.”