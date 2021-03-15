SEBRING — Highlands County might finally have a three-month reserve to start the next fiscal year.
Highlands County commissioners will take their first look at the 2021-22 fiscal year budget on Tuesday when the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) gives a preliminary outlook presentation. In it, OMB Manager David Nitz said the county could have $16.5 million in reserves to start the year.
With county operating expenses running at $5.73 million per month, that could provide the county 3.02 months of reserve to kick off the next budget year.
In his presentation, published with the semi-monthly agenda, Nitz said the county started Fiscal Year 2021 with an approximate $17.5 million unassigned fund balance. Out of that, the county commission assigned $5.4 million to the 2020-21 budget to cover anticipated expenses, leaving $12.1 million.
However, Nitz also estimates the county won’t use more than $1 million of that, leaving $4.4 million to put back into the budget at the end of the summer.
Nitz’s report states that this year’s $73.5 million General Fund will drop to $69.5 million in actual expenses, after taking out $1.87 million for grant programs, $274,933 for capital improvement items, making $1.37 million in transfers to other funds and keeping $476,500 in reserve for contingency.
He estimates that the county may collect as much as $43.4 million in property taxes this year. If the county sees a 1% increase, that would bring in another $433,617.
Currently, the ad valorem (property tax) rate sits at 8.55 mils, where it has been since the 2014 budget hearings. Nitz’s presentation notes that the county has another 1.45 mils available before hitting the 10-mil cap, which would bring in an additional $7.54 million, based on Fiscal Year 2020-21 property values.
Those values may change this spring — up, down or both — after the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office re-evaluates the commercial, industrial, residential and agricultural property throughout the county.
Another agenda item likely to get heavy discussion is consideration of whether or not to acquire various properties for county use, and which ones to acquire.
The county commission has recently discussed whether or not to lease space out of vacant stores in Lakeshore Mall; to buy a former power plant site on Haywood Taylor Boulevard for public safety facilities; to buy the Sebring City Hall on South Commerce Avenue, once vacated by the city, and/or where the county might move the Sebring Public Library, if the city goes ahead with plans to redevelop the waterfront properties and parks on Lake Jackson at the end of West Center Street.
Other agenda items include:
- Request approval to install and use materials and staff to construct an asphalt walking track at Carver Park, also known as MLK Jr. Sports Field, resulting in an in-kind donation of $81,360, as requested by the Highway Park Neighborhood Council.
- A request to approve and rank 18 Florida Department of Transportation grant applications for various projects into the Fiscal Year 2023-2027 Five Year Work Program.
- A public hearing to consider transmitting a Large-Scale Plan Amendment for text amendments to the Highlands County 2030 Comprehensive Plan to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
- Request approval of Wellness Budget for the 2020-2021 Plan Year.
- A Public hearing to consider changing the zoning for 0.80 acres from Neighborhood Business District (B-1) to Business District (B-3). The owner of the gas station at 2661 U.S. 27 N, Avon Park — at West Allamanda Boulevard — would like to be able to store U-Haul vehicles on site for rent.
- A request to approve an exchange agreement with Mr. & Mrs. Edelstein to acquire property at 1900 State Road 17 South in exchange for county-owned property in order to fix an encroachment issue involving Lake Letta Park.
- A resolution to increase special event permit fees by $50 each.