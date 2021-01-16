First, kudos to our Health Department for streamlining the sign-up process for vaccinations against COVID-19. However, I was disturbed to learn that instead of ramping up from the initial 900 doses given the first week, the second week's supply from the state was only 500 doses.
In search of a clue as to why, I went to the Florida Department of Health site, then drilled down to their Vaccine Sites Table. It's eight pages long, alphabetized by county, and it was updated as of 1/12/21. Highlands County was not on the list.
I suggest that our county commissioners call someone in Tallahassee to find out why, and get assurance that we are getting equal consideration with the quantities of vaccine being distributed. Otherwise, at this rate, many Highlands County citizens will be getting their first shot while humming next season's Christmas carols.
Ronald Schaller
Sebring