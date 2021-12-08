SEBRING — Highlands County’s regular business moved quickly Tuesday, with the action agenda cleared within 90 minutes.
Topping the agenda were the new boundaries for the county commissioners’ districts, redrawn every 10 years after getting the results of the U.S. Census. Following that, county commissioners approved motions to pay to repave Kenilworth Boulevard with state funds and to replace 911 communications equipment using federal funds.
The new district populations, ideally, each would number 20,247 people. County staff set the new boundaries, are as follows:
- District 1 — 20,425 people, a 0.88% deviation from the ideal number.
- District 2 — 19,526 people, a 3.56% deviation from the ideal.
- District 3 — 20,998 people, a 3.71% deviation.
- District 4 — 20,129 people, a 0.58% deviation.
- District 5 — 20,157 people, a 0.44% deviation.
Leah Sauls, Development Services director, said county staff also presented the new boundaries to the School Board of Highlands County, which did not have any additional comment about the proposed changes.
The new boundary lines did not displace any of the commissioners, according to County Attorney Sherry Sutphen, and took effect immediately after the vote.
Commissioners also voted to spend $1.28 million on a contract with Excavation Point Inc. to mill and resurface County Road 623/Kenilworth Boulevard from Haywood Taylor Boulevard to Mini Ranch Road, a section that curves across a section of muck soil.
It’s funded under the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Road Assistance Program.
Experts in Florida soils have told county staff that the muck in that area is deep and that the road, essentially, floats on the muck. County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said the project will work around the schedule for the 70th annual 12 Hours of Sebring in March.
“We hope it will last a while before we have to do it again,” Howerton said.
The board also voted to expend $1.63 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on a contract with Motorola to provide new 911 dispatch equipment for the county’s Consolidated 911 Dispatch. The county will have to pay $31,000 of its own funds for part of the contract that isn’t covered by ARPA.
The console upgrade provides new equipment for the primary dispatch 911 call center, with plans to move the current equipment to the backup dispatch center at the Emergency Operations Center.
The county had to activate the backup center over the last year and a half as a precaution if someone tested positive for COVID-19. This contract will replace the backup center’s outmoded equipment and keep the county at emergency readiness, despite the pandemic.