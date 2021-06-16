SEBRING — County commissioners gave official approval Tuesday to renegotiate a garbage assessment up to $240 per household per year.
Whether or not it gets that high depends on negotiations between county administration and the garbage hauler, Waste Connections, as well as commissioners’ decision at the second hearing on Aug. 3. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the increase won’t pay more to the hauler, but would preserve the amount the county gets.
The contract approved in fiscal year 2016-17 set a rate of $173 per household. The hauler receives an “escalator” increase each year to match increasing costs, as County Attorney Sherry Sutphen explained. In Tuesday’s resolution, commissioners agreed 4-1, with Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissenting, to let Vosburg negotiate an increase in the annual residential assessment to as much as $240, if needed. It can go lower, but the resolution sets it no higher than that.
Currently, according to County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., the assessment needs to go up to $181.76 to break even. Vosburg said he expects it to be “south of 240 [dollars].”
“It’s kind of a difficult situation, a difficult conversation, we know,” Howerton said. “None of us want to go up on these fees [or] necessarily wish to do this, but this is one of those things that we feel is necessary.”
In the next two or three years, the county will need to open another 20-year cell of the landfill to go alongside the current cell, now 24 years old, Howerton said. The solid waste fund needs $12-$14 million to do that, but if revenue shortfalls continue, and the county keeps bolstering solid waste operations with reserves, he said that fund could go into the negative in five years.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts calculated that the county is losing approximately $338,922 per year in revenue, based on the number of households. Howerton agreed. Roberts suggested staff put out bullet-point reasons to the public for raising the rate to help commissioners and residents.
Tuck asked how the county came up with $173 per household; Howerton said that was before his tenure. Vosburg said it was, in part, defined by the hauler’s bid for the contract. Sutphen said Hurricane Irma and other crises have delayed discussion of increasing the rate.
Howerton also said the county estimated each home would produce 0.65 tons of garbage per year, but that number is now 0.8 tons, at greater cost. Other costs have included illegal dump cleanup, household hazardous waste collection, tire buy-back events and Tax Collector fees.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac estimated that $240 per year would be an increase of $1.28 per week, and $225 would be $1 per week. He said he was mindful of the fact that people’s ability to pay increases varies, and pledged to keep those increases to a minimum.
“This is a can that was kicked to this commission,” Kirouac said, adding that when he ran for office, many constituents told him: “If you can fix my garbage and fix the service for a dollar a week, fix it.”
Sutphen said the assessment rate has no bearing or connection to Waste Connections’ appeal to Vosburg’s designation of the hauler as an “habitual offender” for allegedly not meeting contract obligations. That appeal is still to be heard, she said.