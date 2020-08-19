With sincere concern, I write this letter. Months ago, when local leaders feared our 2nd Amendment rights were being attacked, they moved with urgency to establish us as a sanctuary county. Now, with COVID-19, we have a threat to our economy and the health of our children, elders and residents. Yet our elected county commissioners and tax-paid police force say they do not want to create a mask mandate, nor can they enforce it. This sounds like impotent incompetence.
County commissioners should do what they can to keep us safe. Police are called to protect and serve. If our commissioners can vote to ensure our right to bear arms, and cops can ticket folk for running red lights, surely both entities are virale enough to create and mandate the wearing of masks to help save and protect lives.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring