Once again, the Highlands County Commission has the opportunity to do the right thing. Pass a resolution supporting the Second Amendment to our Constitution. Because of the attempts by the uninformed and deluded to push legislation infringing on our rights, it is long overdue.
Frankly, I am not sure why any American would not support this resolution and the Second Amendment.
After all, the Founders of our nation thought it important enough to put it in the top two.
I attended the commission meeting during the first attempt to pass this and found the composition of those in favor and opposed to be worth noting. Those in attendance who were former military or former law enforcement spoke in favor of this resolution.
In other words, those who had the most experience with both firearms and and criminals and those who had defended our rights support this resolution.
Based on the comments by those opposed, it was clear that their willingness to attack the rights of others was founded on nothing more than what television has told them to believe. Many blathered on using CNN- approved buzzwords that displayed a profound and painful lack of knowledge about the Constitution, guns and crime.
Make no mistake, there are quite a few of these misguided folks. They clearly have no problem urging the trampling of our rights.
The good news is, constitutional rights are not subject to the whims of the oblivious. Nor are they subject to an online popularity contest. That is not how the Constitution works.
Our legacy of freedom in this nation was hard won by the blood of countless patriots. We cannot let an ignorant hoard jeopardize that by attempting to infringe on our Second Amendment rights.
And the Second Amendment is clearly under threat. A quick glance at legislation proposed and passed in Washington DC and in the states, including Florida makes this abundantly clear. No other constitutional rights have seen the well-funded assaults that our firearms rights have seen. None.
Now is the time to send a message to state and federal lawmakers. Highlands County will not support the trampling of the Second Amendment.
At the time of this writing, four states and countless counties and municipalities nationwide have passed Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions. Twenty-five counties in Florida have done so thus far. Including our neighbors in Polk and Okeechobee counties.
It is past time for the Highlands County Commission to pass this resolution.
Dana Orr
Avon Park