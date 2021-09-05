SEBRING — County commissioners may learn something Tuesday about monoclonal antibody therapy.
They also are scheduled to hear a request to install a mural about county history somewhere inside the government center, as well as commend two people who contributed to youth recreation in a community in the south of the county.
Tuesday’s agenda, as published Saturday, contains a scheduled presentation on Regeneron Monoclonal therapy by Emergency Management Manager LaTosha Reiss and Nancy Christenson, vice president of Physician Enterprise with AdventHealth Heartland Region.
The therapy has recently been reported as likely to help patients who test positive for the virus and who have the potential to become seriously ill and hospitalized because of certain comorbidities. By taking the treatment, they may avoid being hospitalized.
Currently, monoclonal therapy is available at both AdventHealth Sebring and Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Commissioners also have a presentation to make to Quavis Shuler and Jovanni Shuler, a thank-you for donating $1,637 for asphalt sealant and restriping to cover the basketball courts at Carver Park, also known as MLK Jr. Sports Field, in Highway Park community, south of Lake Placid. County officials and community leaders have been working together this year to find ways of making long-term improvements to the park.
In other business, commissioners will hear from the Historic Preservation Commission, an advisory board that has come up with suggested locations in the Government Center to have a mural depicting the history of the county, which celebrated its centennial this year.
The primary suggested location is just inside the main entrance, under the balcony rail over the lobby. Other possible locations include by the water fountain, by or in front of the display case in the main lobby or on the concrete-block wall next to the board chambers entrance. Part of the Historic Commission’s proposal is to have the artist paint on a separate substrate, which would allow the mural to be free-standing and relocated, as needed.
Also, the Historic Commission recommends that the Heartland Cultural Alliance be informed and included to contact available artists, giving all local artists an equal chance to participate by submitting a concept proposal. Subjects to depict in the mural would include the Highlands County Courthouse; the Avon Park Air Force Range; local lakes; local citrus, cattle, caladium and overall agricultural industries; county and municipal founders, icons and historic figures, and local African American history.
Artists will need to provide a concept proposal for a mural 4 feet by 5 feet that incorporates the centennial logo, the dates 1921 and 2021, a map of the county and a representation of each of the cities: Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid.
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners has it’s meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. A budget hearing, the first of two final hearings this month for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the same location. A second hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the same location.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Kim Moody contributed to this report.