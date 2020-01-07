SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners would like to get a handle on paving schedules and projects, and finally finish the last phase of Sebring Parkway.
That’s the preliminary result of a survey commissioners completed over the holiday break, which they will discuss today at their 9 a.m. meeting at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Commissioners’ ballots also matched in a desire to improve fire and medical services with new stations and to improve east/west corridors through the county.
In individual private ballots, commissioners voted last month for priorities they thought were most important. They then turned in the ballots to county administration, which tallied the ballots without saying who voted for what, to comply with Florida’s Government-in-the-Sunshine law.
Creation of a road paving plan, which would keep up with maintaining county roads and addressing requests for road paving or improvements on non-county roads, gained three votes — the most of any category.
After that, two commissioners wanted to see completion of Sebring Parkway Phases 2A and 2B — the sections south from Youth Care Lane to U.S. 27 at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Two commissioners voted in favor of having a “reasonable, standard fire house design” for Highlands County Fire Rescue and to make progress on improvements to the department, in facilities, equipment and personnel.
Also, two commissioners voted in favor of finding the best local routes for Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) including east/west corridors into, out of and through the county.
Almost all other policy items settled to the bottom of the list after those items, with only one vote each from commissioners.
Among the low-level priorities were:
- Selling the Highlands Regional Medical Center property to a private entity and use the proceeds to create an endowment for nonprofit organizations.
- Upgrading hurricane shelters, to include pet-friendly shelters.
- Resolving ADA issues with live-streamed and archived meeting videos.
- Developing a plan to support economic development through utility extensions.
- Using the fourth penny of the local-option tourist tax, perhaps to develop a family-friendly tourism asset.
- Working with county administration in designing and preparing a county administration succession plan.
- Streamlining county bureaucracy to protect and grow the economy, and encourage economic development staff to focus on grants to retain and expand existing businesses.
Requests to lower the property tax rate or build a three-month operating funds reserve also got one vote by themselves, but another priority to work as a budget liaison to both reduce the millage rate and build a 3.5-month reserve also got one vote, effectively giving those priorities two votes each.