SEBRING — County administration and the Highlands County Professional EMS and Firefighters, Local 5147, have come to an agreement on a contract.
It goes before the Board of County Commissioners for a vote on Tuesday, according to the agenda published Friday by the Highlands County Clerk of Courts.
The contract, as presented, prohibits fire and emergency medical services personnel from striking, noting that the county and union subscribe to the principle that “differences shall be resolved by peaceful and appropriate means without interruption of work.”
Under the agreement, union employees’ various salaries and pay will increase by 2.5%, effective April 1, 2022. Then, on Oct. 1, 2022, the county will place all union members into the appropriate pay plan according to their classification as emergency medical technician, paramedic, firefighter/EMT, firefighter/paramedic, Lieutenant/EMT or Lieutenant/paramedic.
Depending on the “steps” employees fall under, the rates of pay, as listed in the contract, are as follows:
- EMT — $37,811 to $50,815.
- Paramedic — $$52,391 to $80,048.
- Firefighter/EMT — $41,020 to $55,128.
- Firefighter/paramedic — $57,419 to $86,851.
- Lieutenant/EMT — $57,419 to $86,851.
- Lieutenant/paramedic — $63,160 to $98,402.
Annual leave, the contract states, will accrue during the first six months of the employee’s 12-month probationary period. Those assigned to shift work shall accrue 145 hours per year until they serve for 10 years, at which time they will accrue 182 hours per year.
Those on 40-hour weeks will accrue 104 hours per year until they reach 10 years, when they will get 130 hours per year.
The minimum number of hours employees can carry over each year is 240 hours. Those within two years of their retirement may exceed the 240-hour cap to a maximum of 500 hours, for purposes of the annual leave buyback program in the Florida State Retirement System.
Sick leave for shift-work employees will accrue at 72.8 hours per year for the first five year, 109.2 hours per year after 5 years and 145.60 hours per year after 10 years.
For 40-hour per week employees, sick leave will accrue at 52 hours per year for five years, 78 hours per year after five years and 130 hours per year after 10 years.
Annual holidays will follow the national holiday calendar for governments and government agencies. Employees will also receive bereavement leave and leave for civil duty, such as jury duty.
There are also provisions for health and safety, disability and discharge leave, as well as discipline, promotions and the grievance process.
The contract lays out policies for seniority, layoffs and recalls, as well as educational reimbursement. The contract also spells out what uniforms will be issued to each employee, including ballistic gear.