SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners would like to see Karen Healy succeed Penny Ogg as supervisor of elections.
An agenda item on Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting includes a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking him to consider Healy for the post vacated when Ogg died suddenly on Sept. 5.
Healy has called her late friend “an exemplary boss” and “the shining star of our office.” Healy said she has tried to hold up Ogg’s level of professionalism and dedication to making sure elections are fair, accurate and secure as they prepare for Avon Park city elections in November and the 2022 gubernatorial elections.
Healy, if appointed, would be Highlands County’s second female supervisor of elections, after Ogg, whose status as the first female elections supervisor has Healy, county commissioners and county officials looking for ways they can honor her. That honor might include naming a building or chamber after her and/or placing her face in the historic mural already adorning the wall of the elections office.
In the proposed letter to the governor, commissioners would say that Ogg’s passing has brought great sadness to the county, and while she will be dearly missed, each member of the board stands with the others in belief that they can honor Ogg by having Healy as her successor.
Healy, the letter states, worked hand-in-hand with Ogg for 18 years to ensure the fairness, honesty and accuracy of the elections process for the people of Highlands County and the state of Florida. In addition to Healy’s professionalism, the letter states, she and her husband volunteer in the community. She has earned the respect of local officials, community leaders, citizens and business professionals, as well as the employees serving in her office.
If approved, it would be signed by all members of the board: County Commissioners Scott Kirouac (chair), Chris Campbell, Kathy Rapp, Kevin Roberts and Arlene Tuck.
As of last week, Healy said she had already received as many as 40 recommendations for the post. She believes that the need to maintain consistency of Ogg’s plans for the office is one driving force behind them. The Highlands News-Sun contacted the elections office for additional comment but was unable to reach Healy on Friday.
The last time Highlands County had a constitutional officer die in office, Tax Collector Eric T. Zwayer succeeded the late Charles Bryan. His situation was unique, Zwayer said, but as far as he knows, the governor of Florida has authority to appoint a successor, as soon as the governor deems it necessary.
That person would then stand for election during midterms next year, Zwayer said.
Attempts to reach staff at the Governor’s Office were not successful. No staffers answered calls. Only voicemail was available.
When contacted early last week on another matter, Healy said she still had not heard back from the governor’s office. The last time the governor had to replace a public official 11 years ago, that took a while.