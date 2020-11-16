SEBRING — The majority of the four of Highlands County commissioners leaving the board to new members think that the county has done well with road, fire service and garbage service improvements, as well as a balanced budget with only one tax increase.
At the same time, however, they warn the four new members set to take oaths this week that the job will require them listening to all the people in the county, as well as staying on top of costs, while trusting administrators and department heads to do their jobs.
“I hope the new commission won’t try to micromanage them,” Commissioner Ron Handley said. “So many times, we’ve stated we need to do this or that and we don’t know the background. Make decisions on what you’re given from the staff and the public.”
Former commissioner Bob Bullard often described the swearing-in ceremony for commissioners as “The swearing-in that precedes the ‘swearing at,’” given the levels of stress and responsibility.
Kevin Roberts will now serve in the District 1 seat. Kathleen “Kathy” G. Rapp is in District 2. Scott A. Kirouac won the District 3 seat, and Christopher Campbell is in District 5.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck is the only current incumbent, in District 4. All commissioners are elected at-large and serve the county at-large.
Those leaving the board include Jim Brooks, Don Elwell, Ron Handley and Greg Harris. The Highlands News-Sun asked what advice they would give to the newcomers and how well they think the county has done during their tenure of the last eight to 10 years.
All but Harris gave extensive statements, the highlights of which are printed here. Harris, who served 10 years, declined to speak at length and looks forward to less stress and more time with family.
At the Nov. 3 meeting, the last one for the outgoing commissioners, Harris said it had been an honor serving with his fellow commissioners.
“I believe we left the county in a little better shape than when we got here,” Harris said.
Brooks, who served eight years, remembers starting out in 2012 with decreased revenue from a recession, and having to keep programs going on a reduced budget.
Elwell, who served 10 years, said the county had just gotten out of that when Hurricane Irma in 2017 wiped out the county’s reserves. Fortunately, Elwell and Handley said, the Federal Emergency Management Agency was relatively quick about refunding most of the $15 million the county spent on debris removal and infrastructure repairs.
When asked what they saw as accomplishments for the county, Brooks, Elwell and Handley all were proud of the completion of Sebring Parkway Phase 3 “Panther Parkway” last year, and the start of Phases 2A and 2B this year. When done, sometime two or three years from now, it will finalize an idea that started in the 1960s of having a northern-route bypass around Sebring.
Handley, who served nine years, warned that new commissioners will want to keep an eye on costs. Panther Parkway had huge budgets and fights with the outside contractor that dragged out for years, until the two parted company and county Road and Bridge Department crews finished the job for far less.
Brooks thought bringing the Industrial Development Authority and Economic Development Commission under Development Services has been a “big plus.” The county managed to attract the NuCor steel plant to set up just outside the county, north of Avon Park, helping extend the city’s water and sewer lines and helping direct the county’s workforce to them.
Brooks also liked the shift in Development Services to a more customer-service basis, seeing how they can help instead of saying what they can’t do.
Commissioners also express pride with the county’s fire assessment, providing funds to hire full-time fire crews and build new fire stations, as well as relocating existing Emergency Medical Services stations. Handley pointed to the new Sun ‘N Lake Station 7 and Brooks, once the head of EMS, liked EMS Station 17 on Sebring Parkway. More stations are planned.
“[It’s] always good to have your stations located where you can get the best bang for your dollar,” Brooks said.
A new south-end station is in design stages, slated to go next door to AdventHealth Lake Placid. Handley has had issues with the costs and features proposed for that and other stations, however.
“I don’t think Highlands County is ready for that,” Handley said. “They asked for a Cadillac and I think we need something along the lines of a Chevrolet.”
Elwell has praised the fact that the assessment has allowed updates in the vehicle fleet and improved salary levels, to attract more personnel.
Commissioners started a curbside recycling program in 2017, “and then the worldwide recycling market tanked on us,” Brooks said.
Handley said new commissioners will want to keep vigilant but cautious with the garbage hauler honoring the contract. If the hauler leaves or they try to renegotiate, they won’t get the low price they have now, he said.
Commissioners also point to the advent of a new paving program, which should help give residents an avenue to get shell roads paved in growing subdivisions built before paved roads were required.
Also along the lines of roads, they hope that commissioners will push for good connection interchanges to any proposed new toll road to come out of the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) program. Handley said it will likely run along the Hardee-Highlands County line, which would affect the local economy tremendously.
They all say challenges in the future will lie in the budget, meeting the need for new capital improvements as well as overcoming revenue losses from the pandemic while still building up three months or more of operating cash in the county reserves.
Their general advice, aside from trusting their staff, is to consider all county residents’ views on a given issue.
“One thing that I’ve learned, there’s always some vocal people at the commission meeting,” Brooks said. “The thing I have to remember is there’s 105,000 people in the county. A lot of people, you never hear from.”
Elwell pointed to divisions in the community and the country that make discourse difficult today.
“Our nation — and county — are at a critical point right now. Intolerance, hatred and blind partisanship is higher today than at any time in recent history, possibly longer,” Elwell said, noting that a “toxic, hyper-critical environment of social media” aggravates the situation.
“Transparency and communication are key to your success,” Elwell said. “Similarly, the ability to honestly and sincerely listen to ALL (sic) of your constituents is a skill that you simply must possess in order to thrive as a county commissioner in today’s Highlands County.”