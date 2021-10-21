SEBRING — County commissioners approved a contract with Highlands County Professional EMS and Firefighters, Local 5147, effective as soon as they voted.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac noted that the county didn’t have the option of not entering into an agreement with the union. Refusing to come to an agreement could spark a costly legal battle that might go to a magistrate, taking the decision out of commissioners’ hands, he said.
Larry Overfield, a retired member of United Auto Workers who worked for both General Motors and Progress Energy (now Duke Energy), expressed displeasure with the whole idea of unions, calling them “un-American” and suggesting that they take away an individual worker’s right to bargain or work extra hours with an employer. He was quick to point out, though, that he appreciated firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
“I would not be here if it wasn’t for EMS,” Overfield said.
Matt Raulerson, assistant county attorney, said that Florida law provides that fire and EMS personnel — excluding battalion chiefs, captains, administrative personnel and the public safety director — have the right to form a union if a majority of potential members vote for it. Once it’s created, he said, the county has an obligation to reach an agreement. Highlands County’s union formed three years ago, and negotiations have gone on for the last two years, he said. Most of the contract deals with administration and discipline, he said, but also seeks to provide competitive wages to other counties.
Kirouac said the contract, valid for three years, would provide some budget certainty to the county, given the arrangement of pay-grade steps and cost-of-living pay increases built into the contract. When Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked how many paid positions would be or could be in the union, Business Services Director Tanya Cannady said 75. They are not all filled, but could all be in the union, Cannady said.
Cannady said that fire and EMS personnel in the union would receive 48 hours of bereavement leave. She said that starting October 2022, they would also receive an extra floating holiday in addition to national holidays. Also starting that month, if the county awards a cost of living adjustment (COLA) to other county employees, union members must receive that. They also are scheduled to receive additional uniforms as of October 2022.
Haz-Mat Team members will receive a 2.5% increase in their pay, versus 2%, Cannady said. Also members would have a guaranteed 3% merit increase in April 2023, pending favorable evaluations.
In other business, commissioners approved a number of budget amendments to move American Recovery Plan Act funds into the accounts needed to move forward with projects in the county’s spending plan. Among the largest of those allocations for the county’s $20.6 million of ARPA funds:
- $5 million for a hurricane shelter and civic center with greater capacity and accessibility.
- $4.5 million to help the county improve local broadband internet access, bit by bit.
- $2.8 million to expand the Emergency Operations Center.
- $1.66 million to upgrade dispatch consoles and move existing equipment into the backup dispatch center, replacing the backup center’s outmoded equipment.
- $1.25 million to improve broadband access in Spring Lake Improvement District.
- $1 million-project to help the city of Sebring run sewer lines down to George Boulevard and facilitate the EOD expansion.
- $300,000 to expand the Road & Bridge Department main office for pandemic social distancing.
- $250,000 master plan for the Highlands County Jail to help provide pandemic social distancing.
- $175,000 to upgrade the libraries for outreach and operations.
- $159,000 for a full-body scanner to minimize close proximity with arrestees during booking and intake.
- $125,000 to remodel the Highlands County Government Annex to provide better pandemic social distancing for Development Services and related offices.
- $100,000 to expand the Road & Bridge Department main facility for pandemic social distancing.
- $62,648 for drive-through at the Highlands County Health Department.
- $45,590 to improve the mail-in elections process.
- $6,500 to help with Veterans Services Office outreach.
The remaining funds – an estimated $3.2 million, according to the county’s proposed spending plan, focus on equipment and upgrades to improve general sanitation and public health response.