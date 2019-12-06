SEBRING — County commissioners are getting an early start on the 2020-21 budget year by setting priorities now, before the process begins next year.
They briefly discussed a list of 19 priorities at Tuesday night’s Board of County Commission meeting, but cut the discussion short when their meeting started running into another scheduled meeting’s time slot.
They plan to bring their completed priority rankings back at the Dec. 17 meeting.
One item not on the list that Commission Chair Ron Handley asked to have added is the prospect of purchasing a 35-acre parcel on Haywood Taylor Boulevard near Sebring Regional Airport, for a future fire station and possibly the Gentry Center for law enforcement training.
Currently, it is the site of the former power plant that served the airport.
An issue Commissioner Jim Brooks wants to see near the top of the list involves improvements to possible connector roads to the state-level project to build the Southwest Connector toll road from the Naples area to Polk County, running through counties immediately west of Highlands County.
Once state planners establish a route, he said, it will have an effect on prospective developments along connecting roads, which will affect how much improvement those roads will need.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck renewed a call to lower the 8.55 millage rate, which is also on the list.
“Until we get better revenue, that’s a moot point,” Brooks said.
Commission Vice Chair Don Elwell also said he had not seen “explosive growth” in property values, and asserted that commissioners can’t talk of lowering the millage until they build up three months of financial reserves, preferably three-and-a-half months.
He didn’t think 2020 was a realistic time to talk about lowering the millage, but suggested Fiscal year 2021-22.
“I’m still for trying to work to lower it,” Tuck said, noting that the county could have cut $50,000 at least in the 2019-20 budget. “I know there’s no way we can do a big jump, but we could do a little bit.”
Elwell cautioned, however, that cutting $50,000 would have meant losing that much from reserves, at current revenue returns.
Commissioners expressed interest in selling Highlands Regional Medical Center, another item on the list, in order to get the facility into the hands of a private owner and restored to the tax rolls.
They noted that the county-owned hospital’s current operator, HCA Healthcare, has invested heavily in upgrades to the facility. The company may be interested in ownership, commissioners reasoned, if that means being able to access grants and other incentives for making improvements.
Water line extensions are another priority, although not one the county handles directly. Commissioners want county economic development staff to work with cities to get water and sewer lines established to promote development.
Other priorities to rank include:
- Forming a restricted county financial account, just for emergencies.
- Establishing a countywide road pavement and maintenance program.
- Securing a standardized fire station design to aid in expansion of the countywide fire service.
- Upgrade hurricane shelters and establish one as a pet-friendly shelter [see related article].
- Finish the Memorial Drive culvert project.
- Plan to build and/or establish a family-oriented tourism asset, using the fourth penny from the tourist development tax.
- Devise a county administration succession plan.
- Streamline the county bureaucracy to grow the economy with new and existing businesses.
- Resolve any remaining issues with Americans with Disabilities Act [of 1990] live-streaming closed caption issues.
- Strengthen code enforcement.
- Finishing Sebring Parkway Phases 2A and 2B, south from Youth Care Lane to U.S. 27.
- Completion of Sebring Parkway Phase 3, now named “Panther Parkway.”
Elwell quipped that he thinks the county should finish Panther Parkway within the week, given the fact that the official ribbon cutting is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at a spot just down the Parkway from the Memorial Drive roundabout.
The ceremony will be followed by a 5K Run/Walk to celebrate the milestone.