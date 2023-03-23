SEBRING — County commissioners expressed shock and revulsion Tuesday at remarks from a speaker on the floor.
The man, Englewood resident Michael Anthony Zarzano, regularly makes allegations to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners of supposed corruption and rigged elections throughout Florida.
On Tuesday, he made the same remarks, but not before lambasting the commission for inviting Rev. George Miller of Emanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring, whom he called an “abomination,” to do that morning’s meeting invocation.
“It’s a sad day when you invite a homosexual to give the prayer,” he said.
Miller, who was still at the meeting, thanked the commissioners and Highlands County as a whole for allowing him to be there and give the invocation.
“Thank you for showing the Christian love that occurs in this community,” Miller said.
Miller also tried to shake the man’s hand by the dais, but was rebuffed. Miller said he also saw County Attorney Sherry Sutphen preparing to call up the deputy on duty.
Sutphen later informed commissioners that free speech is protected, but hate speech is not.
“Speech that incites the violence or anger of others at a public meeting is not protected,” Sutphen said.
When commissioners tell someone that such speech will not be tolerated, and that person refuses to stop, they are within their purview to have that person removed, Sutphen said.
During the next agenda item, Commissioner Don Elwell called what happened “selective Christianity.”
“They forget the part about ‘love thy neighbor,’” Elwell said. “If someone gave an invocation that inspired hate, we’d not have that person again.”
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, his eyes welling up, said he recalled being taught as a child that people “would know they are Christians by their love.”
People need to work to bridge the gap and work together for all, Roberts said, and not be hateful.
“[Zarzano] has aggravated us every time. Today was a new low,” Roberts said. “Beware, this guy is not above frivolous lawsuits.”
Commission Chair Chris Campbell said, if this happens again, he may just have the microphone switched off.
Speaking after the meeting, Miller said this may be an historic situation, of commissioners having their Christianity challenged by homophobia.
However, Miller said, commissioners confirmed their acceptance of him, and reaffirmed his faith in the community.