Highlands County commissioners have recently approved rezoning of two agriculturally-zoned sites for new mobile home parks.
After that, they told Development Services staff that they want to hold off on approving rezoning for any more mobile home parks until they have a chance to look at how they want the county to develop.
Commissioner Don Elwell led the charge on that matter, noting that the county has many mobile home parks either built and occupied, under construction, approved for rezoning or, in the case of at least one other possible park, still waiting to come before the Planning and Zoning/Board of Adjustment or the Board of County Commissioners.
He suggested the county look at holding off on new approvals and have a workshop to examine how many mobile home parks the county has, and where they are.
“I’d almost like to say, ‘Let’s stop with mobile homes for just a little while,’ possibly, or suspend it, until we at least kind of get an idea as to what we want the future of Highlands County to look like,” Elwell said, “because right now, as we know, we’re evolving unfortunately from citrus in many cases, and I don’t necessarily want these popping up fairly random across (the county).”
Two rezonings approved at the Aug. 15 Board of County Commissioners meeting were a 19.17-acre parcel at 3780 Desoto City Road in Sebring at the intersection with Mike Kahn Road and a 9.79-acre parcel at 1730 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., a little more than a mile south of Arbuckle Creek Road.
Both were rezoned to medium-density residential, and both applications were made by Vista Property Holdings LLC, based out of California.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked Planner Sergio Garcia if the code requires a manager to be on site in a park, and Zoning Supervisor Rachel Barry said it does not, although most usually have one.
It does require a recreation area, disaster shelter, and connections to central water and sewer, she said.
Tuck then noted that many of the people buying former groves or converting them to mobile home parks do not live within the county. She expressed concerns about who would get contacted if a hurricane were to hit and cause severe damage.
Commission Chair Chris Campbell said he learned the county has 99 mobile home parks, of which three are under construction. The rest are established.
Campbell said he didn’t think mobile home parks house people who make up the kind of workforce that the county is looking to attract. He said he’d rather have single-family homes and townhomes.
Tuck agreed, saying that “workforce people are looking for houses” and not mobile homes. She also considered the requests for more mobile homes to be “spot zoning,” scattered and not contiguous with other such development.