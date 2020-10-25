SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor presented an architecture services agreement to the Board of County Commission Tuesday. They voted it down, 3 to 2.
The published agenda had a $205,900 agreement with Sweet Sparkman Architects to perform architectural design for the new Lake Placid Fire/EMS Station 36 was already in the approved 2020-21 budget, and had even been negotiated down 20% from what it would have been.
Commissioners Don Elwell and Greg Harris voted in favor of the architectural agreement, but the rest of the commission thought $205,000 was too much to pay for those services.
Elwell said he "struggled with this over the last couple of days."
He referenced Sun 'N Lake Station 7, done mostly in-house with many things left off of the design.
"I'd like this one [in Lake Placid] not to be the one we just sort of 'make do with,'" Elwell said.
Instead, he wants it to be the prototype for full-time 24-hour/seven-day stations, meeting all modern exhaust ventilation and other safety standards.
Bashoor said the county would need two designs, basically: One for full-time staff and another for volunteer stations that wouldn't have full-time staff, like Venus Fire Station 45.
While his department has been managing some projects without architects, Bashoor said something of this scale — a station with living quarters costing $2 million or more — needs to have all the systems in place that a modern fire station needs.
"The big one really is project management," Bashoor said of the day-to-day liaison work between engineers and contractors. "We don't have the staff, in any of our departments, to manage a project, daily, of this scope, to do it justice."
Bashoor said the project to create a fire services headquarters in a county-owned building on Kenilworth Boulevard has an architectural firm doing project management.
"I cannot imagine going through that without having that project management on scene," Bashoor said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she would prefer to have the fire department and other county departments visit other counties and cities to see if they have blueprints they can share, because $205,000, "to me, is a lot of money."
"We could piggyback on them," Tuck said. "Go someplace else and look at them. It doesn't hurt to take a day off and ride over to the coast or ride wherever you want, and look at them. See if you can get some ideas and maybe save some money."
Bashoor said he and his team went to Charlotte, Manatee and Polk counties and the cheapest building they found was in Polk County at twice this price.
"We have been around," Bashoor said. "They will not simply give us their plans, but will give us some advice."
"Unfortunately, we can't piggyback in a situation where we have a professional service," Interim County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said. "When you have a professional service, they don't let you piggyback off those."
Commissioner Jim Brooks confirmed that people can't build a project using duplicate plans drawn up by professionals without then paying them for being involved in it.
"Well, as I have been the whole time, I'm 100% against this whole program," Commission Chair Ron Handley said of the county fire department's plans for new buildings. "I think that we are way, way overbuilding our fire stations for Highlands County."
He said he couldn't see people agreeing to $2 million buildings for fire stations and said he thought it could be done in-house, like Sun 'N Lake Station 7.
"We're not building a beautiful, multi-angled structure that requires an architect with all his pipe dreams to put on paper that you can't build," Handley said. "It's a simple building."
Handley said he spoke with County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. who "reluctantly feels he has people in his department who could oversee this to some degree."
He suggested that the county put it out to bid and hire a local drafting professional and local engineer to do what's being asked.
"I just don't think Highlands County is ready to spend this kind of money on fire houses," Handley said, "and Marc [Bashoor] and I have disagreed on this forever and I think we're still (pause) friends over it."
He took issue with putting fire and medical personnel in separate rooms, as at Sun 'N Lake Station 7.
Bashoor pointed out that while the Sun 'N Lake station has individual suites, the design for Lake Placid would have a big bunk room.
Brooks asked what was wrong with the Sun 'N Lake design.
"'Everything,' he says. He said it was the worst building he's ever seen," Handley said.
"That's a total mis-characterization of what I said. However, there are significant deficiencies with the building," Bashoor said.
Brooks asked Bashoor if he had listed what was wrong with it. Bashoor said yes.
"So why do you need an architect to tell you what they are?" Brooks asked. "You already know."
Bashoor said he's neither an engineer or an architect who can put those into plans for a construction contractor to follow.
Brooks, agreeing with Handley, said that Bashoor could make sure that the things a building needs were included and could turn to subcontractors to set it up.
While he didn't disagree, Bashoor said that the stations already built aren't to National Fire Protection Association standards for new fire stations.
Bashoor and Brooks both agreed the current stations, including Sun 'N Lake Station 7, are an improvement from a double-wide trailer or the former EMS station in a house on nearby Valerie Boulevard.
Handley also noted that the agreement had an hourly rate for site visits, and said it should be a fixed price, no matter what.
Harris, speaking via a phone call, said he would be OK with a design that would be consistent for everything going forward, but thought spending 10% of project cost on an architect and job oversight for each project is excessive.
"I thought at some point and time we would come up with a, you know, plan that would be specific for everything going forward. I don't think we're there, yet," Harris said.