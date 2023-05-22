County commissioners Tuesday discussed an option to add another penny to the county’s tourist tax, for a total of 5 cents.
They came to a consensus that they would like to hear more from Development Services Director Leah Sauls and Visit Sebring Lead Marketer Casey Hartt on how best to use the extra revenue, if they eventually approve it.
The tentative plan is to have a more detailed discussion in June.
The proposed increase would actually be called the “sixth cent” or “sixth penny.” The legally defined “fifth penny,” while available for promotion and advertising, also can fund convention centers, visitor bureaus, publicly-operated zoos, beach park or channel facilities, improvements to estuaries or lagoons, and/or erosion control.
Highlands County doesn’t have such facilities, and can’t spend money on them. However, Tourist Development Council staff said the county can “skip over” the fifth penny and go right to the sixth.
That’s the most that the county would be able to charge for the “pass-through tax,” as Sauls called it: A tax paid by people staying in short-term lodging, everything from single-night stays up to just under six months.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if the county could combine a sixth penny with the first two cents of tourist tax to build up funds for a multi-use facility. Hartt said they could, and said the TDC is already saving the third penny for that purpose, out of the four currently being collected.
Hartt added that the county is “a year behind” on this. If the increase gets approved to be collected, starting this October, they won’t have money from it until 2024 at the earliest.
“If you want to have a big gathering, for more than 500 people as a sit-down meal, there’s no place to go,” Commissioner Kevin Roberts said.
He said churches cannot accommodate such events, and those at Firemen’s Field don’t have good acoustics for such events.
At the same time, Roberts said the TDC has done well generating more revenue from niche sports events, including indoor events.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac echoed that sentiment, with the addition of praise for the large lacrosse tournaments coming to town, especially at the Multi-Sports Complex on Sheriff’s Tower Road.
“So, I’m extremely pleased to see that we’re starting to get some [events] to use that sports complex,” Kirouac said.
He also said that of Florida’s 67 counties, 38 have tourist taxes at 5% or higher. He said he didn’t think an extra penny would make or break someone’s decision to come to Highlands County.
Commissioner Don Elwell has some misgivings, however.
“There’s always one, and it’s me this time,” Elwell said, noting that there is no plan, as there has been in the past, for the use of the requested additional penny.
A facility, he cautioned, needs electric power, water and sewer, internet, maintenance and personnel to run it. The TDC hasn’t looked at those costs, he said.
Sauls said all the money from the third penny has not been spent, and county staff is looking at what is in place to get to the point of building a facility, and what they need, including grants to study what they need.
Hartt reminded him and the rest of the commission that Tuesday’s consensus was just to get legislative intent to move forward on making plans.