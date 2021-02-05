SEBRING — County commissioners will have to contend with a substation, wait for a request for proposals and negotiate a lower lease if they want to make use of three local properties.
Of the three, they leaned more toward the lease and wanted to negotiate how much they would pay per square foot for space at Lakeshore Mall, which currently has three anchor stores and several shops sitting vacant.
Of the other two, the county already has an offer that was accepted on one, but found out they don't have access to the whole parcel. As for the other property, the city of Sebring will have to find out first if any other buyers are interested before it could close any deal with the county.
Lakeshore Mall
Highlands County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore told county commissioners on Tuesday that the school district needs to find a larger facility than the one at School Street and E.O. Douglas Avenue in Sebring. Currently, the Lakeshore Mall has 120,000 square feet of empty space she said, which includes the 60,000 square feet in the former JCPenney store that the county is using to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Moving the school district offices to the mall, she said, would reinvest in the community and provide a more central location. Commissioners liked the idea, but would want to know, if they agreed to do it, that the school district could contribute funds to remodel its part of the mall.
Eric Zwayer, county tax collector, said he would be interested in 25,000 square feet of the mall, not far from the former JCPenney location. His main office in the Government Center on South Commerce Avenue has 15,000 square feet and is functioning well after a remodel in 2013, but he said growth in the county will soon outstrip that space.
"Growth has been exponential. Number and wait times are skyrocketing," Zwayer said. "I don't want to get like the coast."
Haywood Taylor
The owner of property on Haywood Taylor Boulevard has accepted the county's $650,000 offer to buy it. Commissioners found out Tuesday, however, that two to three acres of the site contain an electrical substation that would have to stay on site.
The 35-acre site would still have enough room for a fire station to serve Sebring Regional Airport, Sebring International Raceway and Spring Lake Improvement District, as well as a law enforcement training facility, county officials said Tuesday.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts noted that previous commissioners made purchase of this property as a priority. Commissioner Arlene Tuck, the only remaining member of the previous board, said she would prefer to hold off on that purchase to lower the budget.
Sebring City Hall
When Sebring city offices finish remodeling the former Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive at North Pine Street, the current city hall on South Commerce Avenue will be vacant.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich told commissioners that the current city hall, its parking and surrounding land would serve the county well for much-needed parking. He said on heavy court days, visitors to the adjacent Highlands County Courthouse often park in the city lot.
The city asked $1.19 million for it, and county appraisals came in at $754,000 and $994,000. The county offered $891,000.
However, Noethlich told the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday that after the City Council discussed the matter Tuesday night, their attorney, Bob Swaine, advised that legal precedent requires them to take requests for proposals before accepting an offer, even from another governmental body.
The council gave him direction to do that, which will take a couple of months, at best.
Sebring Library
In a somewhat related issue, county commissioners are waiting to hear back from the city on another matter: The long-term plans for the Sebring Public Library at the Allen C. Altvater Cultural Arts Center.
The city's Community Development Agency is in the preliminary stages of having a consultant draw up plans for the waterfront at City Pier Beach and the Cultural Arts Center. It's a county-owned building, but county officials said they will entertain and explore options that are convenient to the county and community.
They need to repair the roof on the library. It's a $308,000 job that needs to get done this year, but commissioners said Tuesday they don't want to spend that money if the building might not even be there under plans to redevelop the area.
That said, county officials are looking at another nearby building, the former Bank of America nestled between Ridgewood Drive and Franklin Street, as a possible new location, if needed.