SEBRING — County commissioners said Tuesday they want someone very much like former county administrator Randy Vosburg to fill the position he just vacated.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said Vosburg’s contacts in Stafford County in Virginia reached out to Vosburg and wooed him away from Highlands County, but also published an in-depth brochure on the area’s attributes. He wants to see Highlands County market itself the same way.
“In doing so, they got our county administrator,” Kirouac said.
Stafford County, Virginia, published a small magazine introducing prospects to its history, economy and demographics; the county government organizational chart; preferred candidate qualifications and the available pay and benefits.
When discussing the job description Tuesday, Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she’d like to give preference to someone with economic development knowledge.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen, who is working on the job description, asked if commissioners want a specific college degree and number of years of experience and whether or not they want to include an outline of county government structure and the salary package.
Tuck said she wanted to see a related degree. Sutphen suggested any degree might show someone can exhibit the dedication needed to perform a task. Using her husband as an example, Sutphen said he has a degree in biology, worked for a while in pest control and intended to become a pharmacist, but now owns a restaurant.
“You might limit yourself if you require that they have public or business administration as their degree,” Sutphen said.
“Well, and I think that our county’s growing, and we’re looking to the future,” Tuck said. “I think we need to, to get somebody that’s very well qualified.”
Tuck noted how at the recent Florida Association of Counties (FAC) conference, she saw a lot of communities moving ahead economically and wanted to attract someone who could do the same for Highlands County.
Other commissioners said they wanted to have someone similar to Vosburg.
“I feel that we need to replace our county administrator with somebody of Randy’s (Vosburg) caliber of education and experience, or better,” Kirouac said.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he wanted to see someone who is as involved in the community as Vosburg was.
All five county commissioners attended the FAC conference this year from June 28 to July 1 at Hyatt Regency Orlando. From people he met there, Commissioner Chris Campbell learned other local governments have trouble finding good people. He suggested keeping minimum qualifications low but increasing preferred qualifications to get a good mix of prospects.
Campbell also wants to include the salary range to ensure candidates know that, especially if they come from a bigger area with higher salaries.
“So you kind of eliminate the ‘tire kickers.’ They know right off the bat the rates that they’re looking at,” Campbell said.
Sutphen also suggested that a lot of local Florida governments use “head-hunter” agencies to find executive-level employees, and the county could look at a “piggyback” off others’ requests for bids and hire a consultant that way.
Kirouac said the money saved on Vosburg’s now-vacant position might help pay for recruitment efforts.