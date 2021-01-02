SEBRING — A majority of the Board of County Commission, to a person, said they prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations, economic recovery and development, and running a tight ship, as far as county finances are concerned.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac, Vice Chair Kathy Rapp and Commissioner Kevin Roberts each spoke separately to the Highlands News-Sun, while Commissioners Christopher Campbell and Arlene Tuck did not return calls for comment. Kirouac, Rapp and Roberts all spoke of keeping taxes and county expenses low while doing their diligent best to learn everything they need to know, as new commissioners, about the functions and workings of various county departments.
Kirouac said county tax revenues have been adjusted to account for the COVID-19 situation, and he hopes those revenue projections will improve in the coming months.
Mostly, they are happy to be serving on the board and looking forward to addressing residents’ concerns as well as helping leave the county in a better place than it is.
Vaccination
However, the three stressed the matter of COVID-19 vaccinations and the need to get vaccines to seniors — those 60-65 and older — as soon as possible once medical professionals and first responders have been inoculated. See Sunday’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun for more on this issue.
Roberts went further to say that he still wants to see rapid testing readily available for anyone who shows or is experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.
“I don’t think anybody who’s symptomatic should have to wait for results,” Roberts said.
As for vaccines, he definitely wants to see those 65 and older — which he said accounts for 40% of the county population — inoculated as soon as possible. Kirouac said that getting the vaccine to everyone will take more coordination than testing has, thus far.
“Not everyone is going to get a test, but everyone will want a vaccine,” Kirouac said. “We need to get personnel and infrastructure in place to store the vaccine at the proper temperature.”
COVID-19 reports
Roberts wants people to start getting the vaccine no later than mid-January, but voluntarily and not mandatory. He also said he would like to see more detail in reports from the Florida Department of Health on which COVID-19 patients also had chronic disease, arguing that the current infection and death rates might not be as frightening with that information.
“It continues to create a lot of fear and anxiety among people when they see the hammering home of the death rate,” Roberts said. “It would serve the public well to know how many are in nursing homes and how many already had a chronic illness.”
While the Health Department has reported how many people each day are affected in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the Health Insurance Privacy and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) precludes release of personal health information on patients, without their approval.
Roberts said he had four friends die from COVID-19, and some had such illnesses as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but he also said his own chronic conditions — including two bouts with cancer and hemochromatosis, a buildup of iron in the blood — did not hurt his chances when he got COVID-19 in the last two weeks of his election campaign.
He was “sidelined” for 10 days with symptoms, quarantine and treatment, and his family did a socially-distanced election watch party in his backyard on Nov. 3, Roberts said, but he also said his doctor gave him a 99.5% chance of survival.
“Praise the Lord, I took the medicine and went back to doing my job,” Roberts said. “Not everybody who gets COVID-19 is going to die. I think there is a high survival rate.”
Economy
Rapp, who now serves on regional economic development boards, is excited about local economic development, but said the county needs to improve its workforce housing, as much of a priority as infrastructure.
“And right now, we don’t have that,” Rapp said. “We don’t have rental housing for our workforce right now.”
Roberts said he wants to ensure the county retains existing businesses, and also expressed a wish to “see the whole pandemic thing behind us, because I think that has stifled economic growth.”
Both Rapp and Kirouac would like to see the county work with the owners of Lakeshore Mall to see if the empty retail spaces can be repurposed for distribution or other businesses. It was a point in Kirouac’s campaign.
Kirouac also said the county’s relationship with Waste Connections, the county garbage and recycling hauler, is “the big elephant in the room” that he wants to address.
Rapp, involved with the Historic Preservation Commission, also wants to see what the county can do to help preserve existing structures and not end up with a “hole in our downtown,” as with the demolition of Hotel Nan-Ces-O-Wee, which had fallen into terrible disrepair over the last 10-15 years.
Public services
Rapp also wants to tackle emergency services issues. In a three-year cycle of raising the cost to consumers, at 7% per year, she wants to make sure this commission follows the plan of former commissioners to look at the data and match the assessment to what’s needed. Right now, it’s a combined volunteer and paid service.
“We need to provide it at a decent cost to the customer,” Rapp said. “We have to balance a reasonable cost for the service provided.”
Roberts, in turn, wants to continue previous commissioners’ plans to look at selling Highlands Regional Medical Center and putting the proceeds toward a grant program for nonprofits.
“We should not be in the business of owning a hospital,” Roberts said.