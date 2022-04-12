SEBRING — County commissioners want another study and input from the School Board of Highlands County on impact fees.
At this year’s Board of County Commissioners retreat, officials presented a proposed timeline to study the fees anew this year and have commissioners decide what to do. The county has fees, all on hiatus, for emergency services — now covered by an assessment — libraries, parks, recreation, correctional institutions, law enforcement, transportation and education.
On moratorium since 2009, the fees will need a new study to be valid, said County Attorney Sherry Sutphen. To gauge local concerns, commissioners hope to have a workshop with the School Board and an open-house forum either this or next month. Nothing is scheduled yet.
“No one has come to me yet saying they need impact fees for classrooms,” Commissioner Scott Kirouac said.
However, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Hammock Road, surrounded by development, may need to expand to handle increased traffic.
Right now, Road and Bridge Department crews are rebuilding the south end of Heron Street, which has seen heavy use as a connector to Hammock Road and a bypass to U.S. 27.
Commissioners suggested to Howerton that he revisit the idea of extending County Road 635 north between Highlands Hammock State Park and Golf Hammock. That plan, last introduced in 2000, was abandoned under opposition from both residents and the state park service.
Howerton said the current situation of high oil prices, if it continues, will have people driving less in more fuel efficient cars, buying less gas and paying less in local option fuel taxes that support road improvements. Oil prices drive up the cost of asphalt, he said, and striping paint also costs more.
“We’re struggling right now to maintain what we have,” Howerton said.
Kirouac noted that impact fees shift costs onto new home buyers. New home prices have also gone up, without impact fees. Commission Chair Kathy Rapp said the board can set fees below recommendations. Previous commissions did that.
Impact fees assess new residential, industrial and commercial development to pay for impacts that development has on local services. Fee amounts must be revisited every five years to ensure they meet actual needs. The county’s fees, in moratorium for more than a dozen years, will have to be examined before being reinstated.
In Fiscal Year 2005-06, Tindale-Oliver & Associates Inc., now called Tindale Oliver, did a study for Highlands County, and commissioners set fees, to take effect in 2007, at 25% for emergency services, libraries, parks, recreation, correctional institutions, law enforcement and transportation, and at 50% for education.
At those levels, a new single-family, 1,501- to 2,499-square-foot home would have cost $5,217.78 more; a full-service restaurant with wait staff and no drive-through would have cost $8,404.87 per 1,000 square feet, and a fast food restaurant with a drive-through would have cost $26,281.22 per 1,000 square feet.
Effective January 2008, fees went up to 30$, but by May 2009, commissioners suspended the fees based on local economy concerns. Another study by Duncan Associates, James C. Nichols, and Wilbur Smith Associates, recommended lower fees for most categories, but higher fees for law enforcement and jails.
Commissioners did not adopt changes and kept the fees on hiatus.