Bravo to Miguel Arceo for his outstanding column on elected officials being held to higher standards.
A private citizen may say whatever they wish no matter how thoughtful or vile. However, a public servant is held to a higher standard because they have taken an oath to represent all of the people of Highlands County.
Shame on the Highlands County commissioners for not having the backbone to call Arlene Tuck out on her Facebook posts and subsequent lies.
We should all be concerned when any group is singled out with derogatory comments by an elected official.
When someone show’s you who they are, believe them.
Judy Bowen
Lake Placid