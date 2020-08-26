I want to say thank-you to our county commissioners for keeping our freedoms in mind regarding the mask mandate. I hope they continue to do so and are not bullied or strong armed into issuing a mandate due to negative feedback they receive.
Our commissioners do not need an excuse for not issuing the mask mandate. If some feel they need one then freedom is a great excuse. At no point in time that I can remember has any law or ordinance been able to dictate what I can and cannot wear outside my house, at the beach, at a park, basically anywhere that is outside in the open air except that I must have all my private parts covered. As long as I am not breaking indecent exposure laws, then you cannot tell me what I can and cannot wear.
Businesses on the other hand can mandate what patrons or employees can and cannot wear. They’ve been doing that for years. Some businesses require employees to wear uniforms. Others require casual dress. It’s quite simple for the businesses to add a mask requirement for employees. As a patron going to a business, some have a no shirt, no shoes, no service rule. Good luck getting into a high end club if you show up in jeans and a t-shirt. Again it’s just as easy for a business to require masks from patrons, as well.
The fact that our county commissioners are leaving the mask decision up to the businesses makes perfect since. By doing so they are keeping our freedom of choice in mind as individuals. They are also allowing businesses the freedom to decide what’s right for them.
The police have more important things to do than harass someone not wearing a mask. Something as stupid as masks should not be placed on the responsibility of our law enforcement. It would also be quite hard to enforce if it was. Let’s say it was placed on the cops, and they stopped someone for not wearing a mask. That person can then say they have a health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask. The cop could ask for proof. The person could say “I don’t have to show you that as it is my protected health information.” I know there are laws that protect us from giving out our health information if we don’t want to, and I’m pretty sure they fall under the HIPAA laws. If everyone they stopped said that, then I would consider that to be pretty unenforceable. Others however may not be as nice as that, and it would create unnecessary tension between the police and the public.
As of Wednesday there are 42 deaths in Highlands County because of this new coronavirus. As of Wednesday, according to Google, the population of Highlands County is 106,221. It does say that was as of 2019, but that was the most recent population count I could find. Take 42 and divide it by 106,221. Then multiply that by 100. What you just ended up with is the percentage of the population that has been killed by the new coronavirus. You should have got .03954 and more numbers behind that, but we don’t need to go that far out. Less than .04% has died.
Using that same population count and Wednesday’s 1,639 total cases you get 1.54%. With a death rate for the county of less than .04% of the population and an infection rate of less than 2%, it would seem quite excessive to mandate masks. For those at higher risk of infection, businesses and restaurants have adapted well with most offering delivery or curbside pickup options. Those too concerned to go out because there is not a mask mandate have the freedom to utilize those options. Just like I should have the freedom to not wear a mask when I step outside of my house. It’s a free country. Let’s keep it that way.
Mandi Foster is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.