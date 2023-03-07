SEBRING — Highlands County has three proposed projects to deal with congestion management on local roads.
One of the top ones, according to Assistant County Administrator J.D. Langford, is Hammock Road where it meets U.S. 27.
Right now, the high-traffic junction has one lane for inbound traffic and one lane each for outbound left-turning and outbound right-turning traffic.
Langford said a proposed project would put in a second left-turn lane to help reduce the length of vehicle stacking from the highway down Hammock Road.
The Rev. George Miller of Emanuel United Church of Christ, a church on Hammock Road, said he’s found its better to do a “Michigan left” by turning right on U.S. 27, making a U-turn and then heading north.
Chip Boring, whose business is on U.S. 27 just south of the intersection, said vision for people pulling out is often blocked. He said people turning right to go south don’t often notice the northbound U.S. 27 motorists making U-turns.
He’s seen many near crashes, he said.
For now, that and a request for right turn lanes at Ryant Boulevard on U.S. 27 and Burkett Avenue on State Road 66 have been ranked through the Heartland Rural Transportation Planning Organization and submitted for Florida Department of Transportation funding.
Highlands County is still considered a “small county” for the purposes of the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) and the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP).
Under SCOP, the county has pending applications, in order of ranking, for:
- $5.35 million to widen, resurface and add shoulders along 3.33 miles of Arbuckle Creek Road, from the Highlands County Landfill to Arbuckle Creek Bridge.
- $4.54 million to widen, resurface and add shoulders along 4.52 miles of Arbuckle Creek Road, from Bishop Dairy Road to the landfill.
- $1.6 million to pave 1.13 miles of shell road on Grand Concourse, from Northwest Josephine Road to Josephine Bridge.
- $1.97 million to reconstruct and widen Lake Josephine Drive and add paved shoulders, re-stripe, and add/upgrade pavement markings, signage and existing cross slope from Orange Blossom Boulevard to Payne Road.
- $1.17 million for Phase I of adding a bike lane and paving existing non-paved roadway on Hammock Road, connecting Highlands and Hardee counties.
- $949,431 for Phase II of adding a bike lane and paving existing non-paved roadway on Hammock Road, connecting Highlands and Hardee counties.
- $2.52 million to widen, mill and add shoulders to approximately a 1.83-mile stretch of Twitty Road, from U.S. 98 to Skipper Road.
Under SCRAP, the county has applications, in order of rank, for:
- An unlisted amount of money to mill and resurface 1.62 miles of Sebring Parkway from Youth Care Lane to North Ridgewood Drive.
- $1.93 million to mill and resurface 2.62 miles of County Road 731 from Clubhouse Road to Fisheating Creek.
- $1.01 million to mill and resurface 0.79 miles of West Interlake Boulevard from Catfish Creek Road to Devane Circle.
Langford said a project to connect the Leisure Lakes and Placid Lakes subdivisions with the Daffodil Extension on the west side might get renamed the Wildflower Extension, because of right of way issues at Daffodil Street.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac noted that there is a “rough transition” at the Arbuckle Creek Bridge, where some trailers hauling loads to the landfill will bottom out.
One of the side effects of this, he said, is that those trailers hauling construction and demolition debris will drop nails and screws, playing havoc with other motorists’ tires.
He asked Langford if that would be included, and Langford said it had already been approved for either Fiscal Year 2024 or 2025. He said the two projects on Arbuckle Creek Road were intended to deal with that and to provide shoulders for the high-amount of bicycle traffic in the area.
Langford cautioned commissioners to remember that this year’s rankings might get scheduled for funding as much as five years later.
“Everything is a priority,” Langford said.