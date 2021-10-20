SEBRING — A new code passed by county commissioners should make life easier for dogs like Duchess, a 5-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who’s spent most of her life in the dust, mud, heat and mosquitos with a chain slowly embedding itself into her neck.
An amendment to the Highlands County Code of Ordinances now makes it a code violation to keep a dog tethered for more than four hours at any time or for more than eight hours in a 24-hour period, or to tether any dog under 6 months old for any period of time, unless someone who can assist the animal in an emergency is actually with the dog.
Any unattended tethered dog must be wearing a proper fitting collar or harness, have access to water and shade at all times and not be tethered in a manner that is dangerous to the dog, the code states.
Duchess’ collar did not fit, said Judy Spiegel, executive director of the Humane Society of Highlands County. The owner brought her to the Humane Society because Duchess would not eat.
Duchess was “skeletal,” Spiegel said, and couldn’t eat because a chain had cut into her skin and neck. Once that chain came off, pressure was relieved and she got settled, Spiegel said. Duchess downed three bowls of food at once.
“She was hungry. She gained a lot of weight,” Spiegel said. “She let me scrub that huge wound on her neck and didn’t complain.”
The wound, not appropriate to run in photos, resembled raw meat. Duchess’ head had swollen to twice its normal size and, according to Spiegel, Duchess had just delivered a litter of puppies. The puppies were not with her, but Duchess “still had milk in her,” Spiegel said.
Now living with Sharee and Nick Tidwell and two other pit bulls, Duchess has lots of toys and love and her own pair of duckie pajamas.
“As soon as we knew she was coming in, we got her all kinds of toys and clothes,” Sharee Tidwell said. “She just needed to be comfortable.”
The Tidwells have rescued 12 pit bulls, total, Sharee Tidwell said, and Duchess is the third they’ve kept, having found loving homes for the rest. Usually, they go to owners personally when they see a neglected dog and ask to take the dog off their hands, she said. This was their first time taking in a dog from the Humane Society, but as soon as they saw Duchess, they knew she was coming with them.
Sharee Tidwell said there’s no way to know how many litters Duchess has had, but she seems to have been kept for that purpose, her only socialization being with newborn pups.
“She licks a lot,” Sharee Tidwell said.
Duchess was not the worst recent case, Spiegel said. Another 5-month-old pup had a similar wound after being tethered from its earliest days.
The new code came about after three months of work by Commissioner Kathy Rapp, the State Attorney’s Office and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Services, headed by Lt. Clay Kinslow, who gets calls daily about tethered dogs, about which he could do nothing if the dog had water, food and shelter. Now, the more strict rules will help launch more neglect cases.
When asked if it will add higher call volumes, Kinslow said, “At this point, I think we can handle it.”
“We’re the voice of the animal. We’re the voice of the dog. This is our job,” Kinslow said. “This is what we do.”
Meanwhile, Spiegel is seeking volunteers and a veterinarian to work with her. She urges people to call Animal Services if they see mistreated animals.
Kinslow said people should call 863-402-6730 and follow the prompts for the Humane Society, to adopt an animal or to report a case of neglect.