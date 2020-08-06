SEBRING — County commissioners raised the garbage assessment from $173 to $184 during Tuesday’s meeting, then reopened the matter and voted it down.
Commissioner Greg Harris, who voted in favor of the increase at first, said after a couple of other agenda items that he did not vote the way he wanted.
“I do not want to raise [the assessment],” Harris said. “That’s the first time it’s happened to me.”
When all was done, commissioners voted down the proposed increase, 3-2, with Commissioners Ron Handley and Jim Brooks dissenting. Brooks and Handley originally voted in favor of the increase, with Commissioners Arlene Tuck and Don Elwell voting to keep it at $173 per year per household.
Brooks and Handley also voted against reopening the matter. They agreed with County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton that the county needed to increase revenue to the Solid Waste Department and landfill.
Normal operating expenses are more than what the department is bringing in, Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday, and the contract is eating into that. It’s a $6-$8 per house gap, on 38,000 homes, Howerton said. If the department also increased the assessment by the consumer price index (CPI) to cover all operating expense shortfalls, it would be a $10 increase, or $380,000 more to the budget.
The cap for the assessment, under the contract with Waste Connections, is $195 per year per household. Of that, the county pays $9.84 per dwelling unit to the hauler, under contract, Howerton said.
That would not have changed with Tuesday’s vote, Howerton said.
The contract does provide that the county increase payments to the hauler according to the CPI, which if passed to the residents, could have raised the county assessment to $182.19, Howerton said.
Howerton said the CPI did increase between 2016-2019 by approximately 5.31%, and by contract, the county is paying that much more to the hauler. He suggested to commissioners that they raise the county assessment to $184 and use the increase to offset payments to the contractor and bolster operating funds.
“Every year there’s always been something we’ve had to reduce,” Howerton said. “We’ve kicked this down the curb for several years, so to speak, and now here we are in 2020, with COVID and everything else on us.”
He told commissioners that he needed a vote on Tuesday. It was the last meeting available to him before assessment notices for the coming fiscal year would get printed and mailed out. After Tuesday, it would be too late.
Brooks argued that Highlands has lower rates than neighboring counties and cities. Comparable service, if contracted today, would cost $200 per home or more.
“Gator [howerton] says it doesn’t depend on that because it’s our actual cost of doing business,” Brooks said.
Ray Royce, Lake Placid town councilman, said people pay a little more in Lake Placid for garbage hauling and recycling, but even more out of county. Charlotte County, he said, charges $213.19 per year. Other out-of-county rates said in discussion were Boca Grand at $293 and San Pedro Island, $384.
Still, Elwell, Harris and Tuck all cited “lousy timing” with the pandemic and economic situation as precisely why they couldn’t support an increase now.
“It is only a dollar a month [hike],” Tuck said, “but it’s raising a tax.”
Elwell said most people in the county, under economic hardship from the pandemic, couldn’t take an $11 increase.
“People are getting killed out there,” Elwell said. “I would rather not pile on at this point.”
He also said that an increase should “come with a whole lot better service.”
That brought recycling into question. Late last week, Board of County Commission staff sent a reminder to residents of what not to put in recycling bins, warning that Waste Connections won’t pick up contaminated loads.
Howerton said the cost of contaminated loads increases the cost of recycling. He had heard the hauler would either have people checking bins ahead of the trucks or the truck drivers themselves would be checking bins. If they find the wrong materials in a bin, they will tag it and not pick it up.
Would that slow them down? Maybe, he said, but the hauler would work on it. “[The] best they can,” Howerton said. “Believe me, they are concerned about that, too.”
Among the items not allowed are any plastic bags; glass, because it has no market or nearby affordable recycling or repurposing centers; wax-paper containers like milk/juice cartons, drink boxes and waxed food-grade containers/crates, or paper of any kind — office paper or newsprint.
The hauler made the call on paper, Howerton said. It absorbs moisture (rain or humidity) and any fluids spilled on it, making it easily contaminated, and it has no viable market right now, dry or not.
What is allowed is cardboard, like cereal/soda can boxes and packing boxes; plastic bottles, jars and jugs, as long as they’re clean; and both aluminum and steel cans.
“We’re trying to simplify [lists] as much as we can,” Howerton said, to avoid confusion.
When in doubt, he said, toss it in the blue garbage bin.
Those who produce a lot of glass can dump it for free in one corner of the Highlands County Landfill on Arbuckle Creek Road, Howerton said. The landfill staff still crush it up and use it as road and landfill cover.
At the meeting, Beth Degnan of Lake Placid pointed out that Charlotte County, her former home, started a recycling program in 1991 and it took five years to get people attuned to it. Highlands’ program has been going for a little more than three, she said.