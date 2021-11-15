SEBRING — County commissioners on Tuesday will once again examine proposed new boundaries for commission districts, based on population changes in the 2020 U.S. Census.
County planning officials have a meeting at 8 a.m. that morning, right before the county commissioners’ meeting, to get input from the Highlands County School Board, whose districts would mirror those boundaries.
If all goes well in that meeting, county commissioners may be able to set the new boundaries Tuesday. The Board of County Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Highlands County Government Center at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Also on their agenda County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr., Project Manager Kenya Anderson and Legislative Affairs Grant Coordinator Elizabeth Barber will present a request to approve an application for a $1.75 million State Revolving Fund loan application for the county’s Stormwater Drainage Facilities Management and Repair Project.
Howerton will also ask commissioners whether or not they want to look at negotiating the purchase of approximately 25.5 acres of land for public use. The asking price is $750,000 for the Jernigan property at 4310 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. It’s north of the road, half in the county and half inside the city of Sebring, bordered by a mobile home park, single-family homes, industrial sites and both county and state-owned buildings.
Meanwhile, the county commission looks to receive $1.8 million in surplus funds back into the General Fund from the Sebring Regional Airport and Industrial Park Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) from Fiscal Year 2019-20, which ended one year ago and one month ago.
Commissioners have a request from Housing Programs Coordinator Lucy Castillo to approve $429,461 of State Housing Initiative Partnership funds to Project fund activities and programs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024. They also have a request from Business Services Director Tanya Cannady to transfer $375,000 of surplus from the Dental Fund to the Health Fund to increase the employer contributions to employee insurance by $500,000, as stated in the agenda.
Lastly, Cannady has a request on the agenda for the county commission to approve repairs, up to $10,000, for the Venus Clubhouse at 41 Venus Clubhouse Road and allow the public opportunity to use the Clubhouse. Additional costs would include annual operating dollars from the general fund for upkeep. Those funds are currently coming from the Highlands County Fire Assessment.
Other matters in front of the county commission on Tuesday include requests to change the Official Zoning Atlas for two parcels — approximately 29.45-acres — from Agricultural District (AU) to Mobile Home Parks District (M-2), to change zoning for an approximate 0.37-acre parcel from Residential District (R-1) to Two-Family Dwelling District (R-2) and to have the county vacate an easement between two properties in the 4300 block of Mendavia Drive in Sebring.