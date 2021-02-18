SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners took a look at the priorities list left to them by the previous commission and made some changes.
Key among their changes Tuesday was cutting the list from 10 items to eight and making some previous priorities into less-pressing projects.
The new list, in no particular order, includes a possible future sale of the Highlands Regional Medical Center building and property, mapping utilities in the county for economic growth and building up a 3.5-month reserve with a lower millage rate. It also includes reducing county bureaucracy, fixing the recycling program, addressing county-wide drainage issues, providing or lobbying for more septage processing and disposal sites, and working out the agreements and protocols between the county and municipalities for annexation and maintenance of facilities, such as sidewalks.
The last two items would need the county to work closer with local municipalities and improvement districts that have septic systems and provide other services that can take the load off the county.
Lake Placid Councilman Ray Royce said he would look forward to seeing county and town officials sit down for a “real conversation” on annexation and transfer of responsibilities.
“Annexation is not succession from the county. The municipality takes some stuff off your plate,” Royce said. “Always, it’s ‘us versus them,’ but we are all still county residents.”
HRMCCommissioners, especially Commissioner Kevin Roberts, said they don’t think the county needs to be in the business of owning a hospital anymore. It was built in 1965 and has been in the county’s hands ever since, leased by a number of hospital management companies.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said legislation surrounding the creation of the hospital district within the county may dictate how the county can use any sale proceeds, which the previous county commission had hoped to use to set up a fund to support local charities.
HRMC is currently under lease to HCA Healthcare (Hospital Corporation of America), and CEO Jason L. Kimbrell said the hospital building is being leased from Highlands County through July 31, 2027.
“Over the past year,” Kimbrell said, “Highlands Regional Medical Center has been in communication with the county regarding the option to purchase the building, an investment that signals our long-term commitment to the community for which we are proud to serve.”
Utilities/sewersVosburg said Highlands County’s Economic Development Department wants to map all water/sewer utilities to know what areas are ready for development. Extensions of local utilities will help build economic development, he said. The county needs to have sewer lines extended from the nearest utility — the city of Sebring — to George Boulevard to help expand the Emergency Operations Center.
Sewer lines to that area would also allow businesses on U.S. 27 to grow, including Cowpoke’s Watering Hole restaurant and night spot. Vosburg said vacant land along U.S. 27, just south of State Road 66, has stayed vacant for decades because it’s not “site-ready” with water and sewer lines.
ReservesPrevious commissions have tried ever since the 2007-08 recession to rebuild the county’s reserves. They had built it up again by 2017, but had to tap it again after Hurricane Irma for debris removal and infrastructure repair, until reimbursement came in from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
COVID-19 has been another “hiccup,” Vosburg said, though adding that Highlands County could receive a multi-million dollar stimulus to help with costs and losses incurred during the pandemic.
ProjectsCommissioners also spoke of creating shovel-ready and turnkey facilities for retail, office space and manufacturing, as well as how the Tourist Development Council (VisitSebring) is looking at using the third penny tourist tax to enhance existing facilities rather than go into building one big family-friendly venue now. VisitSebring CEO Casey Hartt said those funds can make facilities more conducive to hosting sporting events that have proven to be more COVID-resistant tourist draws.
Commissioners also discussed the question of a pet-friendly shelter. One built to suit would require separate rooms and air-conditioning for humans and animals, under Florida law, and is very expensive. However, Vosburg said the county can afford to expand kennels at Highlands County Animal Control to house animals during and after a storm.
Vosburg said, as with the homelessness situation, the county may need to form a community roundtable to discuss solutions.